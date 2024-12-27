BPR 2024: A Historic Milestone – Celebrating The First Constitution Day In Jammu & Kashmir Post-Integration

In a landmark year for Jammu and Kashmir, 2024 witnessed the first-ever grand celebration of Constitution Day, marking the complete integration of the region into India’s constitutional framework. This pivotal event, held on November 26, commemorated the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 and underscored a new chapter in J&K’s history following years of political evolution and constitutional transition.

Constitution Day in Srinagar: A Symbol of Unity

The celebrations, organized by the Jammu & Kashmir government, were spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar. For the first time, the Preamble of the Indian Constitution was read aloud by J&K’s ministers, symbolizing the region’s full embrace of constitutional values. However, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who played a historic role earlier in the year by becoming the first J&K Chief Minister to swear allegiance to the Indian Constitution, was notably absent, as he was on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

This event carried profound significance, as it marked a break from the past when J&K operated with its own constitution and flag. Until the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the region retained a unique political identity, including the designation of its head of government as “Prime Minister” and its head of state as “Sadr-e-Riyasat.” The annulment of Article 370 brought these titles in line with the rest of India, and by 2024, the region fully embraced its status as a Union Territory.

Prime Minister Modi’s Vision for a Unified India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation during a celebratory event at the Supreme Court, marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Highlighting the progress made under his leadership, Modi emphasized the enduring strength of the Constitution, calling it a “living, continuously flowing stream” that evolves with time.

“For the first time, the Constitution is now fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir,” Modi announced, underlining the significance of the day. He lauded the Indian Constitution as a beacon of social justice and human values, stating, “Our Constitution makers envisioned an India where dignity of life and social justice form the core of governance.”

Transformational Achievements of the Decade

Reflecting on India’s progress over the past decade, the Prime Minister outlined several transformative achievements that have strengthened the nation’s socio-economic fabric. Among these milestones were:

Housing for the Underprivileged: Over 4 crore people, previously homeless for generations, now have homes.

Over 4 crore people, previously homeless for generations, now have homes. Empowering Women: More than 10 crore women have received free LPG connections under welfare schemes.

More than 10 crore women have received free LPG connections under welfare schemes. Access to Clean Water: Tap water connections have reached 12 crore households, improving public health and quality of life.

Tap water connections have reached 12 crore households, improving public health and quality of life. Free Healthcare for Seniors: Citizens over 70 now benefit from free healthcare services.

Citizens over 70 now benefit from free healthcare services. Women’s Empowerment: The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, promising women’s reservation, was introduced to strengthen gender equality.

A New Era of Social Justice

Modi’s speech also highlighted the cornerstone of India’s laws—human values. He emphasized the importance of social justice, framing it as the spirit of the Constitution. The government’s commitment to addressing India’s aspirations and evolving challenges has led to the enactment of “new laws for a new India,” fostering inclusivity and equality.

A Year to Remember

2024 will be remembered as a year of profound achievement and transformation, particularly for Jammu and Kashmir. The region’s historic Constitution Day celebration signaled its complete integration into the Indian Union, reaffirming the vision of a united, inclusive, and prosperous India. As the nation looks ahead, these milestones serve as a testament to the enduring strength of the Constitution and its role in shaping a brighter future.

