BPR 2024: India’s ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ Scheme—A Milestone In Research Inclusivity And Academic Excellence

As 2024 comes to a close, India gears up for the historic launch of the One Nation, One Subscription (ONOS) scheme on January 1, 2025. This transformative initiative aims to democratize access to high-quality research and academic resources, marking a significant milestone in India’s education landscape. By providing free access to over 13,400 international journals […]

As 2024 comes to a close, India gears up for the historic launch of the One Nation, One Subscription (ONOS) scheme on January 1, 2025. This transformative initiative aims to democratize access to high-quality research and academic resources, marking a significant milestone in India’s education landscape. By providing free access to over 13,400 international journals from 30 renowned publishers like Elsevier, Springer Nature, and Wiley, the scheme is set to benefit 1.8 crore students and faculty members across 6,380 higher education and research institutions.

A ₹6,000 Crore Initiative to Bridge the Digital Divide

Rolled out as a central sector scheme with a budget of ₹6,000 crore for a three-year period (2025-2027), ONOS aims to overhaul India’s academic landscape. 451 state public universities, 4,864 colleges, and 172 institutes of national importance will gain access to these resources, fostering inclusivity and innovation.

This initiative ensures that even students from remote colleges have access to the same resources as those from elite institutions like the IITs, bridging the longstanding urban-rural divide in research accessibility.

From ESS to ONOS: A Paradigm Shift in Research Accessibility

The ONOS scheme builds on the foundation laid by the E-Shodh Sindhu (ESS) consortium, which provided curated subscriptions to over 10,000 journals at reduced rates. However, ESS was limited to premier government-funded institutions, leaving many rural colleges behind. ONOS eliminates these disparities through a centralized subscription model, managed by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) under the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“Access to knowledge resources is no longer confined to elite institutions,” says Professor C. Balaji, Chairman of the Library Advisory Committee at IIT Madras. ONOS integrates all journals under one platform, ensuring uniform access for institutions, irrespective of their size or location.

Democratizing Knowledge: Closing the Academic Divide

India’s digital divide became starkly evident during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when millions of students struggled with online education. Smaller colleges often lack the financial resources for essential academic subscriptions, limiting research opportunities.

“ONOS directly addresses these barriers by eliminating subscription costs and leveling the academic playing field,” says Dr. Harish Kumar, Chairperson of Research, Great Lakes Institute of Management. It allows students and researchers from rural colleges to access top-tier resources for free, enabling them to compete on a global stage.

Fostering Interdisciplinary Collaboration

ONOS doesn’t just provide access; it also fosters interdisciplinary research. By enabling researchers from diverse domains to collaborate, the scheme creates a fertile ground for solving complex, global challenges.

“ONOS will enable domain-specific clusters and foster collaborations,” explains Bharat Kale, Emeritus Scientist at MIT World Peace University. This approach not only boosts innovation but also enhances India’s global research footprint.

A Boost for Undergraduate Research and NEP Alignment

Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, ONOS supports the new four-year undergraduate programs, where students focus on research in their final year. “This early exposure to cutting-edge research inspires innovation and critical thinking,” says Dr. Susan Elias, Director of Research at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science.

Undergraduate students, often overlooked in traditional schemes, now gain access to the same resources as advanced researchers, cultivating a research-oriented mindset and driving innovation from the ground up.

Implementation Challenges and Future Strategies

Implementing a scheme of this scale comes with challenges, including institutional enrollment, digital infrastructure, and user training. A phased rollout, starting with central and state universities, will address technical issues and refine the system.

“ONOS must prioritize robust digital infrastructure, regular updates, and efficient access to ensure its success,” says Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President at Woxsen University. Workshops and training sessions will be key to maximizing the scheme’s impact.

Cost-Effectiveness and Sustainability

By negotiating with publishers collectively, ONOS drastically reduces research costs, saving institutions up to 18% as per an IIM Mumbai report. This cost-effective model not only eliminates financial barriers but also allows institutions to allocate funds to other areas of academic development.

A Vision for Inclusive and Global Research Leadership

ONOS is more than a subscription model—it’s a step toward true democratization of knowledge. As India prepares to launch this ambitious scheme, experts believe it will inspire a new generation of researchers and position the country as a global leader in academic innovation.

“This is not just about access; it’s about creating a culture of research inclusivity,” says Professor C. Balaji. With ONOS, India takes a bold step toward bridging its academic gaps and fostering a future powered by knowledge and collaboration.

ALSO READ: BPR 2024: Narendra Modi Secures Historic Third Term: Challenges And Achievements in Focus