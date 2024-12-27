BPR 2024: Narendra Modi Secures Historic Third Term: Challenges And Achievements in Focus

Narendra Modi was sworn in as India’s Prime Minister for a record third consecutive term in 2024, a milestone that cements his legacy as one of the country’s most enduring leaders. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, was a grand affair attended by thousands, including regional leaders, Bollywood celebrities, and […]

Narendra Modi was sworn in as India’s Prime Minister for a record third consecutive term in 2024, a milestone that cements his legacy as one of the country’s most enduring leaders. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, was a grand affair attended by thousands, including regional leaders, Bollywood celebrities, and industrial magnates. As the world’s largest democracy ushered in a new chapter, Modi’s leadership promises to navigate uncharted waters with both opportunities and challenges ahead.

A Grand Oath Ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Modi, who expressed his gratitude by posting, “Honoured to serve Bharat,” on X (formerly Twitter). The 73-year-old leader, dressed in a traditional white kurta and blue half-jacket, received enthusiastic cheers from supporters chanting his name. Senior ministers from his previous administration, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S. Jaishankar, also took their oaths. Their portfolios were expected to be announced shortly after the ceremony.

The swearing-in was overshadowed by tragic news from Jammu and Kashmir, where a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims plunged into a gorge following a suspected militant attack. The incident highlighted the ongoing security challenges in the region, drawing criticism from the opposition.

Modi’s Historic Third Term

Modi’s third term makes him only the second Indian leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve this feat. Despite a strong performance in the elections, where his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority with the support of 14 regional parties, the results marked a slight setback. Analysts noted that economic concerns such as unemployment, inflation, and widening religious divisions influenced voter sentiment.

Modi’s leadership has been defined by transformative policies that propelled India into a global spotlight. From boosting infrastructure and manufacturing to positioning India as a technological powerhouse, his government has championed development. However, coalition politics in his third term could complicate decision-making on contentious reforms and fiscal policies.

Coalition Politics: A New Challenge

Unlike Modi’s earlier terms marked by decisive governance, his third term is expected to require greater negotiation and consensus-building. Analysts warn that the diverse interests of regional parties within the NDA could slow down reforms. “Contentious reforms could be delayed,” said Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist at Citi Research.

Fiscal demands from NDA’s regional partners for state development funds and welfare schemes could pressure India’s financial health. Rick Rossow from the Center for Strategic and International Studies noted, “The BJP’s major coalition partners are politically unpredictable, but they are unlikely to block economic reforms or security partnerships with the U.S., Japan, and other allies.”

Achievements Amid Challenges

Despite challenges, Modi’s tenure has delivered impressive growth and solidified India’s global standing. His government’s focus on infrastructure, digital transformation, and self-reliance under the “Make in India” initiative has yielded tangible results. The world’s fastest-growing economy has seen increased foreign investments and strengthened defense ties with major powers.

Modi’s campaign in 2024 was marked by religious overtones and sharp criticism of the opposition, particularly in relation to India’s Muslim minority. However, following his electoral win, Modi adopted a conciliatory tone, emphasizing unity. “We have won the majority, but unanimity is crucial to run the country,” he stated, signaling a collaborative approach in governance.

The Road Ahead

As Modi begins his historic third term, the challenges of coalition politics, economic reforms, and social unity loom large. Yet, his leadership continues to inspire millions, with a vision for a self-reliant and globally influential India. The coming years will test his ability to navigate complex political landscapes while delivering on promises of growth, inclusivity, and progress.

ALSO READ: BPR 2024: India’s First Private Military Aircraft Factory Marks A Historic Milestone, Boosting ‘Make In India’ Initiative