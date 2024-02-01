Budget 2024 Highlights: Key Takeaways and Essential Points

About Budget 2024
Budget day is an eagerly anticipated event in India, with both businesses and the general public waiting with baited breath to understand the schemes and initiatives that could potentially benefit them. An interim budget has been implemented this year in lieu of budget 2024 due to the impending elections. Nonetheless, the public is pleased that the honorable Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, has not failed to deliver on programs and benefits.
The FM declared that Viksit Bharat Budget 2024 would be the theme of this year’s budget. She reaffirmed that the nation is still working toward Atmanirbhar Bharat and that the Interim Budget 2024 placed the greatest emphasis on the welfare and aspirations of the Gareeb (poor), Mahila (women), Yuva (youth), and Annadata (farmers).
Here are the key highlights from Interim Budget 2024.
Interim Budget 2024: Direct Tax Proposals
Interim Budget 2024: Goods & Services Tax
Interim Budget 2024: Strategy for Amrit Kaal
The Finance Minister pledged to achieve “Net Zero” under Amrit Kaal by 2070, highlighting the importance of sustainable development. Regarding this, the FM suggested,
Under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, the government intends to carry out three significant railway corridor projects in an effort to cut expenses and boost logistics effectiveness.
Interim Budget 2024: Allocation for various ministries and schemes
The following allocations have been proposed for major schemes in force under the Interim Budget 2024:
In addition to it following allocations have been proposed for various ministries under the Interim Budget 2024:
|Ministry
|INR (in lakh crore)
|Ministry of Defence
|6.2
|Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|2.78
|Ministry of Railways
|2.55
|Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution
|2.13
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|2.03
|Ministry of Rural Development
|1.77
|Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers
|1.68
|Ministry of Communications
|1.37
|Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare
|1.27
Budget 2024 expectations are as follows:
Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, has also played down expectations, saying that the February budget will be a minimal effort to keep things running until the elections. This entails concentrating on necessary spending and adjusting policies as little as possible. Nonetheless, the following is what we anticipate from the Budget 2024:
The 2024 interim budget offers important insights into the nation’s financial situation and future priorities, even though it may not be a game-changer. Understanding the focus and direction of the budget can aid in strategic planning and decision-making for both individuals and businesses. Recall that the interim budget is merely a draft legislation. Following the elections, the full budget for FY 2024–25 will be presented, outlining the goals and objectives of the new administration.