Budget 2024: One crore households to recieve up to 300 units free rooftop solar power

The central government announced a slew of measures for the promotion of green growth and renewable energy while tabling the Interim Budget 2024-2025 in Parliament on Thursday.

One crore households will be able to receive up to 300 units of free electricity each month thanks to rooftop solarization, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks during her budget speech today.

The benefits of solarization, according to the government, are expected to include: charging of electric vehicles; entrepreneurship opportunities for numerous vendors for supply and installation; employment opportunities for young people with technical skills in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance; and savings of up to Rs 15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies.

Finance Minister Sitharaman suggested viability gap funding for utilizing offshore wind energy potential for an initial capacity of one gigawatt and coal gasification and liquefaction capacity of 100 MT to be set up by 2030 in order to meet the commitment of “net-zero” by 2070. Additionally, this will lessen the need to import ammonia, methanol, and natural gas. Compressed biogas (CBG) must be gradually blended with compressed natural gas (CNG) for transportation and compressed natural gas (PNG) for residential use.