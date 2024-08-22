In a dramatic development in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, the Supreme Court has expressed serious concerns about the handling of the investigation. On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was assigned the case on the fifth day after the crime, reported significant issues with how the Kolkata Police managed the initial stages of the investigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, informed the court that by the time the agency took over, “everything was altered.” The CBI’s status report highlighted discrepancies with the dates and times recorded by the Kolkata Police, raising serious questions about the procedural handling of the case.

The CBI pointed out that the Kolkata Police had made a Daily Diary (DD) entry at 10:10 am, but the crime scene was only secured in the late evening, a delay that the court found “disturbing.” Further, the autopsy of the victim was conducted between 6:10 and 7:10 pm, but the case was only officially registered as an unnatural death at 11:30 pm after the body was cremated.

The Supreme Court criticized the Kolkata Police for not adhering to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) guidelines for handling cases of unnatural death. The court has requested that the police officer responsible for the initial entry appear at the next hearing to explain the timeline and procedures followed.

The CBI also revealed financial irregularities linked to the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Kumar Ghosh. It was reported that the surveillance cameras at the facility were rented rather than purchased, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation.

The court was particularly concerned about the fact that the FIR was registered only at 11:45 am, after the victim’s body had already been cremated. Videography of the crime scene was only conducted after significant pressure from senior doctors and colleagues of the victim, suggesting that there may have been attempts to obscure the facts.

The case has sparked nationwide protests, with many demanding swift and transparent action. On August 14, during ongoing protests, some individuals vandalized parts of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of the victim was found. The Calcutta High Court had earlier ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on August 13.

The Supreme Court’s scrutiny of the case underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for justice. The court’s findings so far indicate serious lapses and potential cover-ups, intensifying the call for accountability and thorough investigation into the horrific crime.

Also Read: Kolkata rape-murder case live: CJI Chandrachud Questions Discrepancy In Dealing With The Case