Delhi Health Minister Promises to Tighten Security After GTB Hospital Shooting

A delegation from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) met with Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday in the aftermath of the GTB Hospital shooting incident, an official statement said.

Delegation Details

The delegation was led by FAIMA’s National Chairman and was accompanied by the National General Secretary and Chief Advisor. Senior health officials of the Delhi government were also present during the meeting.

Assurance of Security Measures

During the meeting, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured robust security measures to create a safer working environment for doctors and benefit patient care. The Delhi Health Minister took note of the grievances raised by the FAIMA delegation and addressed their concerns by assuring the following measures:

Installation of Metal Detectors : Metal detectors will be installed at emergency entries of hospitals to enhance security.

: Metal detectors will be installed at emergency entries of hospitals to enhance security. Deployment of Armed Guards : Two armed guards will be deployed at the emergency entries of major hospitals.

: Two armed guards will be deployed at the emergency entries of major hospitals. Police Constable Deployment: The Police Commissioner will be requested to assign one police constable on duty round the clock at these hospitals.

Review and Legal Actions

Additionally, there will be a review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the hospitals to ensure they are up to date and effective. Minister Bharadwaj also emphasized strict legal action against assaulters in accordance with existing laws and regulations. Furthermore, the installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras at hospitals will be ensured for proper monitoring and security.

Commitment to Safety and Condolences

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conveyed that such a proactive approach will help create a safer working environment for doctors and ultimately benefit patient care. He termed the incident as unfortunate and expressed his condolences to the aggrieved family. “It’s really unfortunate that such an incident broke out in the hospital. The safety and security of Delhiites and our doctors are paramount. We will also take up the matter with the police and central government,” he said.

By implementing these measures, the Delhi government aims to enhance the security and safety of healthcare professionals and patients alike, ensuring a more secure and efficient healthcare environment.