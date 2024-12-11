Delhi Police Launches Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Delhi Police initiated a drive on Wednesday to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the city, following a directive from the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) Secretariat. The drive was conducted across areas such as Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar. Local police carried out door-to-door verifications, checking Aadhaar cards and voter IDs, according to officials.

“Some of the residents were identified as suspects. They may be sent to the detention center after the completion of the legal process,” a police officer stated.

On Tuesday, the LG Secretariat instructed the chief secretary and police commissioner to undertake a two-month campaign targeting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Police district heads across the city’s 15 districts were tasked with executing the operation.

Another police official noted that cases might be registered if individuals are found staying illegally or engaging in unlawful activities.

Concerns Raised by Community Leaders

The directive followed a meeting between LG VK Saxena and a delegation of ulemas and Muslim leaders from Hazrat Nizamuddin. The delegation expressed concerns over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh and stressed the need for strict measures against infiltrators in Delhi.

“The delegation highlighted that illegal immigrants should not be allowed to rent houses or secure employment and called for the immediate cancellation of government documents such as Aadhaar and voter IDs acquired fraudulently,” the LG Office said in a statement.

The LG Secretariat directed the chief secretary to submit weekly progress reports to ensure a time-bound response. This issue has gained momentum ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with allegations from certain political quarters accusing rival parties of facilitating illegal immigrants’ inclusion in voter lists.