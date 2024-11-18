Delhi Schools Shut, DU Shifts Online As Pollution Crisis Deepens

In light of the severe air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared that all schools in the city would remain closed until further notice. This move was taken to protect students from the hazardous air, which is causing a significant rise in respiratory issues and other health concerns.

As Delhi-NCR continues to battle dangerously high pollution levels, Chief Minister Atishi announced the closure of all city schools, while Delhi University (DU) switched to online classes. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reached alarming levels on Monday, exacerbated by stubble burning in neighboring states. Key areas like Mundka (AQI 919), ITI Jahangirpuri (AQI 762), and Anand Vihar (AQI 624) were placed in the ‘severe-plus’ category, signaling an urgent environmental crisis.

Delhi’s AQI Hits ‘Severe’ Levels as Pollution Crisis Deepens

On Sunday, the AQI in Delhi sharply escalated, with readings surpassing 400 by the evening. By 7 PM, the daily average AQI had soared to 457, triggering immediate action from authorities. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) responded by implementing Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This plan, aimed at curbing the pollution levels, includes several critical measures to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Stage 4 of GRAP Activated: Key Measures and Actions

Under Stage 4 of the GRAP, several steps have been introduced to tackle the pollution crisis, including:

Truck Entry Ban : Non-essential trucks have been banned from entering Delhi. Only trucks carrying essential goods or providing critical services are allowed.

: Non-essential trucks have been banned from entering Delhi. Only trucks carrying essential goods or providing critical services are allowed. Reduced Construction Activities : Certain construction and demolition activities are limited in an effort to reduce dust pollution.

: Certain construction and demolition activities are limited in an effort to reduce dust pollution. Encouraging Work-from-Home: Government offices and businesses are encouraged to implement work-from-home policies where possible to reduce vehicle emissions.

Schools and Universities Close Amid Pollution Crisis

In light of the severe air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared that all schools in the city would remain closed until further notice. This move was taken to protect students from the hazardous air, which is causing a significant rise in respiratory issues and other health concerns.

Delhi University, known for its large student population, also shifted to online mode to mitigate the impact on students. The university’s decision follows the growing health concerns related to the pollution crisis that is affecting the capital.

Health Risks and Long-Term Impact of Pollution

With pollution levels in the ‘severe-plus’ category, the air quality poses serious health risks. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such high levels of pollution can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, especially among children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Dr. Shyam Bihari, a senior pulmonologist in Delhi, stated, “The levels of pollutants in the air are now hazardous for prolonged exposure. It’s critical that people limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions, such as wearing N95 masks, especially during peak pollution hours.”

Government and Public Response to the Pollution Crisis

Authorities have been holding emergency meetings and coordinating with local agencies to address the immediate challenges posed by the pollution. Chief Minister Atishi emphasized the need for strong collective action to tackle the air quality crisis, particularly with the winter season approaching, which often worsens pollution levels due to lower temperatures and increased burning of crop residues in neighboring states.

The situation has also sparked widespread concern about the long-term sustainability of air quality in Delhi, with calls for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations and long-term solutions to address pollution from multiple sources.