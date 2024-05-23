Dharmendra Pradhan On Sambalpur's Mood: The Modi Wave Has Swept Across Odisha | NewsX Exclusive

As India approaches the conclusion of the world’s largest democratic exercise, the entire nation anxiously awaits the last two phases of the elections. These elections will determine the nation’s fate for the next five years as the people of India choose the candidates who will lead the nation.

In a NewsX exclusive ‘The Road Stop’ the focus was on the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency which is one of the 21 seats in the state of Odhisa in eastern India. The constituency encompasses the entirety of the Sambalpur district and portions of the Deogarh and Angul districts.

The Sambalpur constituency boasts of a population of 1 million. Out of these, 29.59% is urban and 70.41% is rural. The SCs and STs make up 18.43% and 34.12% of the total population respectively. It has a religious composition of 88.7% Hindus, 8.13% Muslims and 1.84% Christians. In the previous Lok Sabha elections the electorate strength was 8 Lakh out of which 76.41% turned out to vote.

Joining exclusively on the interview with NewsX is Dharmendra Pradhan with the host Uday Pratap Singh, Editor. This time around, the BJP has fielded Dharmendra Pradhan against the BJD’s Pranab Das. Dharmendra Pradhan serves as the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Government of India. He has also been the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Minister of Steel. He currently represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament. Earlier, he was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha. He is also reputed as the longest-serving Minister in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the history of independent India.

In the interview, Dharmendra Pradhan sheds light on the most pressing issues of the region and helps us understand its electoral dynamics by sharing his thoughts on the current issues on the ground.

Beginning with the interview Mr Pradhan Illuminated his thoughts on the current environment during the polls and expressed, “The Modi wave has swept across Odisha. Polls have been concluded for Four Lok Sabha Constituencies and polling has also taken place on 28 Vidhan Sabha seats. All the 4 Lok Sabha seats will fall in the BJP’s Kitty. Also out of 28 Vidhan Sabha seats, BJP will secure 18-20 seats here as well.”

He further spoke on his vision for Sambalpur and said, “The current government has overlooked the entire Western Odisha with Sambalpur as its capital. Whether it’s Bargarh, Padmapur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, or Boudh, this region holds immense potential. The farmers work diligently here and it’s the rice bowl of India. However, the development needed here, including education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, has been ignored by the state government. People are quite dissatisfied, and they are expressing their discontent through votes.”

Continuing the interview, we asked about the distinction between ‘Naveen ki guarantee’ and ‘Modi ki guarantee’ amidst the ongoing political battle, to which he responded, “We will purchase paddy at 3100 per quintal. Our neighbors in Chhattisgarh have blessed us on this issue, and we will do the same here. We have pledged to increase the old-age pensions to 3000, and we’ve made a commitment to buy the Tendu Patta bunch from the pluckers for 2 Rs which is currently sold at Rs 1.60 a bunch. We will ensure every poor person avails of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. We will provide free electricity in every poor person’s home under the PM Surya scheme. We will provide 50000 rupees to every poor woman under the Subhadra scheme, and this is not a loan but a one-time grant for women empowerment.”

Sambalpur, the fifth largest city in Odisha, sits along the Mahanadi River. Rich in temples, historic sites, and parks, it hosts prominent educational institutions. Notable for Hirakud Dam, the world’s longest earthen dam, and Asia’s largest artificial lake, Sambalpur’s economy thrives on trade and forest products. Renowned for its vibrant culture, it’s famed for Sambalpuri sarees and lively folk music and dances. In 2019, the BJP secured its inaugural victory in the Sambalpur constituency.

As India approaches the conclusion of its democratic exercise, all eyes are on the final phases. Sambalpur, with its rich heritage and vibrant culture, is poised for change. With BJP’s Dharmendra Pradhan leading the charge, the region’s pressing issues and potential are in focus, promising a new dawn of progress.

