ECI announces elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states, polls on Feb 27

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 States were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday. The elections are scheduled for February 27. Under the heading “Biennial Elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of members retiring in April 2024,” the ECI sent the information in a press release.

As per the offical note, the term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 states is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.

The highest number of members, i.e. 10, will be retiring from the state of Uttar Pradesh on April 2, 2024, said the press note.

Six members of both Maharashtra and Bihar will retire on April 2, 2024. On the same day, five members of West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will retire. Four members of the legislatures from Gujarat and Karnataka will retire on April 2, 2024. As per the press release, three members of each of the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Rajasthan are retiring. On April 2, 2024, members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will retire; on April 3, 2024, members from Odisha and Rajasthan will do the same.

Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will each witness the retirement of one member on April 2, 2024.