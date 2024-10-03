From Live Streaming To Format, All You Need To Know About ICC Women T20 World Cup 2024

India's quest to clinch the title is not going to be easy. Indian team will face neck-to-neck challenge from formidable teams like Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand in Group A.

The highly anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to kick off today. Bangladesh will face Scotland in the afternoon, and Sri Lanka will face Pakistan later in the evening. Team India’s campaign will start against New Zealand on October 4.

India’s quest to clinch the title is not going to be easy. Indian team will face neck-to-neck challenge from formidable teams like Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand in Group A. However, India reached the final in 2020, where they lost to Australia by 85 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are looking to repeat the heroics of men’s team in T20 World Cup.

Australia is the defending champion and biggest contender for the title, having won the last three tournaments on the trot. Notably, Australia has won six titles already. They are now eying for their seventh title. Australia will face Sri Lanka on Saturday in Sharjah.

Format of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

The 10 teams are competing in the highly anticipated events. They have been divided into two groups. Each team will play four matches and two teams from top will qualify for the semifinals, which are scheduled for October 17 and 18. Dubai will host the final on October 20.

Group A: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Australia.

Group B: England, Bangladesh, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies.

Where to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcasted live via Star Sports in India, and will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. The tournament will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.

Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

MUST READ: Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown