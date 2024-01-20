Indian EAM Engages in Productive Diplomacy at 19th NAM Summit in Uganda

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been actively involved in bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the ongoing 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Uganda. The summit, themed ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,’ has brought together representatives from over 120 developing nations.

Jaishankar, leading the Indian delegation, initiated a series of high-level meetings, showcasing India’s commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties with its global partners. On Saturday, the minister called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, expressing gratitude for his continued guidance in advancing bilateral initiatives. Jaishankar emphasized India’s commitment to the ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) policies.

In a tweet, Jaishankar shared, “Pleased to call on Sri Lankan President @RW_UNP on the sidelines of the NAM Summit in Kampala. Appreciate his continued guidance for the advancement of our bilateral initiatives. India’s commitment is reflected in our Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policy.”

Earlier engagements included bilateral meetings with counterparts from Bolivia, Azerbaijan, and Venezuela on Friday. These discussions covered a wide range of regional and global issues, with a focus on enhancing bilateral relations.

During his meeting with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Jaishankar discussed ongoing developments in the region, highlighting the importance of open communication and collaboration.

Sharing insights from his interactions, Jaishankar tweeted, “Always good to meet Bahraini FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Discussed ongoing developments in the region.”

The External Affairs Minister also shared key takeaways from his discussions with Venezuelan Foreign Minister @yvangil, stating, “Good meeting with Venezuelan FM @yvangil. Discussed our economic, energy, and development cooperation. Exchanged views on regional and global issues.”

His meeting with Azerbaijan’s counterpart focused on bilateral relations and regional matters, fostering a spirit of collaboration between the two nations.

Engaging with Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda, discussions centered around cooperation in development and traditional medicine, reflecting India’s commitment to holistic partnerships.

The 19th NAM Summit, under Uganda’s leadership, has provided a platform for Jaishankar to meet and exchange views with foreign dignitaries from diverse nations. The event, themed on ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,’ holds historical significance, bringing together over 120 developing countries.

On the sidelines of the summit, Jaishankar also met with Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer, discussing ongoing high-level talks on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. The leaders explored ways to expedite the completion of development projects in the Maldives and deepen cooperation within the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and NAM.

Furthermore, Jaishankar held discussions with Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio, focusing on expanding collaboration between the two countries and broader India-Africa cooperation.

The Indian External Affairs Minister’s proactive engagement reaffirms India’s commitment to fostering diplomatic ties and strengthening international cooperation for shared global prosperity.