Indian Navy P8i Poseidon Aircraft Lands in France for Joint Exercise Varuna

Historic Deployment of Indian Navy P8i Poseidon to France

For the first time, an Indian Navy P8i Poseidon aircraft has landed at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube in France. This deployment marks a significant milestone as India participates in the bilateral naval exercise ‘Varuna’ with the French Navy. The exercise, scheduled from September 2 to September 4, 2024, will take place in the Mediterranean Sea.

Purpose of the Deployment

The primary objective of this deployment is to engage in the Indo-French naval exercise ‘Varuna,’ which focuses on advanced tactical drills to enhance synergy and interoperability between the Indian and French navies. The exercise will include a range of high-level maritime maneuvers aimed at strengthening naval cooperation.

Legacy of Indian Naval Aircraft in France

The arrival of the P8i Poseidon aircraft comes 63 years after the Indian Navy’s Alize aircraft last operated from Hyeres Airbase. This historic connection highlights the enduring naval relationship between India and France.

Details About the P8i Poseidon Aircraft

The P-8 Poseidon, developed by Boeing Defense, is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft derived from the Boeing 737-800 airliner. The P8i variant is specifically designed for the Indian Navy. With over 35,000 flight hours since its induction in 2013, the P8i fleet is essential for coastal patrolling, maritime surveillance, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, search-and-rescue operations, anti-piracy missions, and supporting other military operations.

INS Tabar to Join the Exercise

The Indian Navy’s INS Tabar, which has already arrived in Toulon, will also participate in the Varuna exercise. This further signifies the robust engagement and collaboration between the two navies.

About the Varuna Naval Exercise

Initiated in 1993 and named ‘Varuna’ in 2001, the bilateral naval exercise between India and France has evolved into a key component of their strategic relationship. The exercise typically includes guided missile frigates, tankers, maritime patrol aircraft, and helicopters from both navies. It offers valuable opportunities to exchange best practices and strengthen operational interactions, reflecting the shared commitment to maritime security and freedom.

Conclusion

The participation of the Indian Navy’s P8i Poseidon in Exercise Varuna underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and France. This exercise is a testament to the enhanced naval capabilities and cooperative efforts of both nations in ensuring global maritime security.