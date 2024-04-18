Ingenuity's Farewell: NASA's Mars Chopper Sends Last Transmission to Earth

The NASA on Tuesday announced that the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter sent its final goodbye as it has sent its last message to the Erath. NASA said that the helicopter will now be working as the stationary object in the Martian surface.

The helicopter that is of the size of a tissue box has broken records as it ahs completed the first powered flight on another planet after being transported under the Perseverance rover, which lifted off from the surface on April 19, 2021.

NASA on X stated it to be as the ‘final goodbye’. It further stated, “The #MarsHelicopter team has received its last communication from Ingenuity, which will now serve as a stationary platform for data collection, potentially benefiting future Red Planet explorations.”

Initially planned for a series of five test flights to prove flight viability in Mars’ thin atmosphere, Ingenuity exceeded expectations. It conducted a remarkable total of 72 flights, amassing over two hours of flight time in short bursts, enduring challenges such as dust storms, rugged terrain, technical glitches, and extreme temperatures.

Its role expanded to encompass aerial reconnaissance, supporting its rover counterpart in the quest for evidence of ancient microbial life from a time when Mars boasted a significantly wetter and warmer climate billions of years ago.

Engineered for operation during the Martian spring, Ingenuity’s solar-powered heating system proved insufficient to endure the planet’s winter nights, leading to the freezing of its flight computer. This obstacle prompted engineers to devise novel solutions.

In response to concerns regarding budgetary excess, NASA revealed its plans on Monday to expedite and streamline the process of returning Martian rock samples collected by the Perseverance rover.

Meanwhile, China is advancing towards a simplified sample return mission to Mars, slated for around 2030, as indicated by state media reports, potentially marking a historic milestone for the nation as the first to achieve this feat.