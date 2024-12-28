Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Is Dua Lipa Engaged To Boyfriend Callum Turner? Singer Shows Off Her Diamond Ring, SEE PICS

In the photo, Dua wears a chic black-and-white animal print coat and a large, diamond prominently adorns her ring finger.

Dua Lipa gave Christmas treat to her fans with a ‘Christmas Dump’ on her Instagram featuring her family and boyfriend Callum Turner.

However one thing that caught everyone’s attention was the diamond ring on her left hand in a selfie image.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Fans went crazy

The mysterious diamond ring didn’t go unnoticed by Dua’s loyal followers. Fans flooded the comment section with questions and congratulations. “Are you engaged, Dua!? Happy for you!” one wrote. Another eagerly commented, “Let me see the ring, girl!”

The ‘ring’ became the hot topic among fans, with every social media flooded with speculations about Dua and her actor boyfriend, Callum Turner’s preparation to tie the knot.

Engaged?

Dua and Callum, 34, have been dating since January. Their relationship has mostly been kept private, but a source close to the couple reportedly confirmed to The Sun that the pair is, in fact, engaged. According to the insider, the engagement was a private affair, with plans to celebrate with friends and family on New Year’s Eve.

“Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever,” the source revealed. “They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career, and this is the cherry on the cake.”

The source also added, “Callum is such a solid support for Dua, and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are overjoyed. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them.”

Though neither Dua nor Callum has officially confirmed their engagement, the photos and insider reports strongly hint that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Earlier this year, Dua opened up about her approach to relationships in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “In terms of relationships, I needed to get to this place in order to find what I really needed,” she said. “You have to be in the act of forgiveness and growing, and being okay with the past in order to move on with what’s to come next.”

For now, the couple appears to be soaking in their engagement joy privately while preparing for a New Year’s Eve celebration with their loved ones. With one of the most successful years of her career behind her and a sparkling future ahead, Dua Lipa seems to be starting 2025 on a high note”personally and professionally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Fans, of course, are hoping for one thing: a closer look at that ring! And an official confirmation, like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

