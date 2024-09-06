Jammu & Kashmir Election: Union Minister Amit Shah Releases BJP’s Sankalp Patra Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its highly anticipated election manifesto, the Sankalp Patra, for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The launch event was held during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state, with Jammu & Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other party leaders in attendance. In his address, Shah underscored […]

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its highly anticipated election manifesto, the Sankalp Patra, for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The launch event was held during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state, with Jammu & Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other party leaders in attendance.

In his address, Shah underscored the BJP’s enduring commitment to integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India, citing historical figures like Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Shah reiterated the party’s conviction that Jammu and Kashmir has always been, and will remain, an integral part of India.

Shah stated, “Since Independence, Jammu & Kashmir has been crucial for our party. We have consistently worked to keep this land united with India. Until 2014, the region was marred by separatism and terrorism, with various state and non-state actors contributing to its instability. Previous governments approached the state with policies of appeasement. The decade following 2014 will be remembered as a golden era in Jammu and Kashmir’s history.”

Shah also addressed concerns about Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “I have reviewed the National Conference’s agenda and noted the Congress party’s tacit support for it. However, let me be clear: Article 370 is history and will not return. It was a provision that armed and incited unrest among the youth.”

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly consists of 90 constituencies, with 7 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In the previous assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the BJP secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress took 12 seats.

The upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the results expected to be announced on October 8. The Congress party has formed an alliance with the National Conference for these polls.

