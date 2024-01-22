Jharkhand Govt declares half day for schools and colleges For Ram Temple

On Monday, the day of the Shri Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ celebration, the Jharkhand government has declared a holiday for all government offices and schools until 2:30 pm.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, “On the occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Lord Ram in his child form in Ayodhya tomorrow on January 22, 2024, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the Chief Secretary to keep all the government offices closed till 2:30 pm and government schools closed for the whole day.”

According to a state government directive dated January 21, all government offices and public banks will be closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 in honour of the idol of Lord Ram’s “Pran Pratishtha.”

To commemorate the grand event, a number of states and union territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Goa, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Chandigarh, had earlier proclaimed holidays.

The Centre has also declared that, on January 22, all central government offices will be closed for a half-day in observance of Ram Lalla’s “Pran Patishtha” ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A number of prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be there. A number of well-known figures and celebrities have also been invited to the occasion.

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct ceremonies to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla statue at the majestic temple. On January 22, a group of priests under the direction of Lakshmikant Dixit will carry out the principal ceremonies of Ram Lalla’s Pran Prathistha.