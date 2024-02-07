Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar Land in Delhi for Protest Against Centre's Tax Devolution Policies

Karnataka CMr Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, landed in Delhi late Tuesday night as part of Congress’s Karnataka unit’s preparations for staging a protest against the central government’s tax devolution policies in the national capital on Wednesday. The protest, named ‘Chalo Delhi,’ aims to address what Siddaramaiah alleges as economic oppression of Karnataka by the Centre. Urging mass participation, Siddaramaiah posted on social media, calling for a strong voice against perceived injustices.

DK Shivakumar emphasized that the protest isn’t targeted at any specific party but is a collective effort for the state’s well-being. He highlighted instances where Karnataka felt neglected by the central government, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and natural calamities like heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also arrived in Delhi, leading a protest by the LDF at Jantar Mantar against the Central government. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal criticized the Union Government for passing a budget amid poor financial conditions caused by what he perceives as the Centre’s unfavorable stance towards the state. Balagopal accused the Centre of inflicting financial hardships on Kerala and stressed the need for unity to overcome these challenges and build a better Kerala (“Navakeralam”).