Mumbai Misses Winter! Experts Reveal Why The City Is Warmer Than Ever – KNOW HERE

The ‘City of Dreams’ continues to experience unusual weather patterns, as the much-anticipated winter chill remains elusive. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will see warmer conditions for another week. On Saturday, December 7, the maximum temperature reached 33°C, while the minimum stood at 21°C.

Mumbai has been plagued by unpredictable climatic conditions. The city’s coldest day in the last eight years was in late November at 16.5°C, making it the lowest temperature reading since November 11, 2016, when the temperature fell to 16.3°C. But just a few days into December, the city recorded its hottest day in at least 16 years, when temperatures skyrocketed to 37.3 degrees Celsius, only 0.4 degrees lower than the record set in 2008 of 37.7 degrees.

What’s Behind the Warmer Winter?

According to IMD scientists, the strange weather condition is because of the strong easterlies and high moisture content. As quoted in a report by The Indian Express, senior scientists have predicted that warmer days will last in Mumbai for about three or four days. After that, the temperatures will drop, and the minimum temperature is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius on December 9 before rising again to 21 degrees Celsius.

Over the next six days, maximum temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees. The IMD data indicates that the postponement of winter may not be permanent, but the warmer tendencies are rather surprising when looked at in comparison with other Indian metros such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, which are already well into the cold.

Air Quality Concerns

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 135 on Saturday morning, which falls into the “moderate” category. While not severe, this reading highlights the impact of weather and pollution levels on the city’s environment.

As the unusual weather pattern continues, the city awaits a slight dip in temperatures. For now, Mumbaikars can expect a mix of warm days and moderate air quality, making this December one of the city’s most unpredictable in recent years.

