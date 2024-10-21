Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Pentagon Chief Announces Additional $400 million Military Aid For Ukraine

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed an additional $400 million in military aid for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, aiming to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with Ukraine just weeks before a U.S. presidential election, which could affect future Western assistance. Austin’s trip, his fourth and possibly final one as President Joe Biden’s Pentagon leader, emphasized U.S. efforts to help Ukraine bolster its defenses as Russian forces gradually advanced in the eastern region.

A surprising visit

Austin highlighted Ukraine’s battle against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, now over two and a half years old, as crucial to the security of the West. He indicated that failing to support Ukraine would lead to Putin’s influence extending across Europe. He implied that Putin’s actions served as a warning of a chaotic world shaped by tyrants and violence.

Upon arriving in Kyiv after traveling overnight from Poland, Austin was met with reports of fresh Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which damaged residential areas and injured at least one civilian. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, eager to regain momentum in the conflict, mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that he had discussed with Austin the possibility of easing U.S. restrictions on using American-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory.

US continues backing Ukraine

However, Austin did not announce any shifts in U.S. policy, instead focusing on providing additional munitions, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. His visit took place ahead of the November 5 U.S. presidential election, where former President Donald Trump is running against Vice President Kamala Harris in a competitive race. Trump has suggested he may be less inclined than Biden to continue backing Ukraine, which could potentially limit Kyiv’s largest source of military and financial aid.

Despite these concerns, Austin remained optimistic, expressing confidence in continued bipartisan support for Ukraine from the U.S. Congress. He emphasized that, over the last two and a half years, Congress has shown consistent support, and he expected this to continue.

Read More: North Korea Deploying Troops To Russia Signals ‘Putin’s Growing Desperation,’ Says White House

Lloyd Austin Pentagon Chief russia U.S. Defense Secretary ukraine
