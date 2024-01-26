PM Modi Extends warm wishes to Nation on Occasion of 75th Republic Day

On the momentous occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, invoking the spirit of ‘Jai Hind.’ The day marks a significant milestone in India’s journey of Amrit Kaal, commenced post the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, commemorating 75 years of independence.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in the grand celebrations, showcasing Viksit Bharat’s rich cultural diversity, the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ military prowess, and the empowerment of Nari Shakti. The 90-minute parade at the ‘Kartavya Path’ in the national capital will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest.

The ceremonial event promises a splendid display of the nation’s defense forces, featuring mighty cavalcades, state-of-the-art equipment, and cultural contingents. The theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’ will be central to the festivities, emphasizing the unity in diversity that defines the nation.

This year’s parade is distinctive, with the participation of around 13,000 special guests, reflecting an initiative to involve people from diverse backgrounds and encourage ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in this national festival. The Republic Day parade, set to commence at 10:30 am, will run for approximately 90 minutes, capturing the essence of India’s rich heritage and vibrant democracy.

The ceremony will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The day’s events are expected to culminate in a spectacular display of patriotism, unity, and the proud achievements of the nation.