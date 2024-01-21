PM Modi Offers Prayers at Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a spiritual journey, offering prayers at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram on Sunday. This pilgrimage precedes the much-anticipated ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled for tomorrow in Ayodhya. PM Modi performed puja at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple, a site rich in significance as it is believed to be where Lord Ram and Vibhishana first met, and where the coronation of Vibhishana took place according to legends and ancient scriptures.

Dhanushkodi, the location of the temple, holds historical importance as the place where Lord Ram is believed to have taken the vow to defeat Ravana and proceed to Lanka. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited Arichal Munai, considered the point from where the Ram Setu was built, offering a floral tribute at this sacred site. PM Modi’s pilgrimage journey also included visits to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

Reflecting on his visit to the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, PM Modi expressed deep admiration, stating, “Will never forget yesterday’s visit to the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. There is timeless devotion in every part of the Temple,” in a post on social media. The Prime Minister’s spiritual rediscovery of Lord Ram has taken him to various shrines across the country over the past few days.

Initiating the Swachh Teerth initiative, PM Modi showcased his commitment to cleanliness by personally cleaning the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik on January 12. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple is set to take place on Monday, January 22. The grand occasion is expected to witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life, marking a historic moment in India’s cultural and spiritual landscape.