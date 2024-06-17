Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat, Sparks Concern

Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road, Mumbai, received a bomb threat via email on Monday, 17 June, prompting immediate action from local authorities. As reported by news agency ANI, the police swiftly cordoned off the area to prevent movement while bomb disposal and dog squads conducted thorough investigations. The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police confirmed their presence on the scene to ensure public safety.

This incident mirrors a similar scare on June 12, when a mental hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was threatened with a bomb via email. The police and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) quickly responded, scanning the Banganga locality facility but ultimately finding nothing suspicious. The threat was later deemed a hoax.

On the same day, multiple institutions in New Delhi, including prominent museums and mental health institutes, received bomb threat emails. Among the targets were the National Museum, Rail Museum, Gandhi Museum, the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), and Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences (VIMHANS). Authorities conducted thorough searches but found no threats, confirming the emails were hoaxes.

ALSO READ: India Participates In Global Meet On Ukraine Following PM Modi’s Call For Dialogue And Diplomacy

These incidents follow a series of similar threats. Last month, Mumbai Police arrested Arvind Rajput from Uttar Pradesh after he threatened to bomb the Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Thorough searches revealed no suspicious items, confirming the threat was false. Just days before, Mumbai Police responded to another threat involving a potential blast at a McDonald’s in Dadar, based on an overheard conversation on a bus. Once again, no suspicious objects were found.

Additionally, the Delhi Police received a bomb threat email at the Police Control Room in North Block, home to the Ministry of Home Affairs. This incident came shortly after several schools across Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru received similar threats. Despite the initial panic, all these threats were ultimately identified as hoaxes.

Show Full Article