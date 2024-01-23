PM Modi Pays Homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in observing Parakram Diwas on January 23, marking the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. On this Day of Valour, leaders across India paid their tributes, highlighting Netaji’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s freedom struggle.

Prime Minister Modi extended his greetings to the people of India, honoring Netaji’s life and courage. In a message on X, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation’s freedom continues to inspire.”

President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects, emphasizing Netaji’s extraordinary commitment to India’s independence and his profound impact on the freedom struggle. President Murmu posted on X, “I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India’s freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter to remember the fearless leader, saying, “Remembering the fearless leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India’s independence continue to inspire us all.” Dhankhar quoted Netaji’s iconic words, “Give me blood and I shall give you freedom,” highlighting their enduring power as a rallying cry for liberty.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid humble tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary, acknowledging him as the great hero of the freedom struggle and the leader of ‘Azad Hind Fauj.’ Adityanath posted on X, “Humble tribute to the great hero of the freedom struggle, leader of ‘Azad Hind Fauj,’ ‘Netaji’ Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary! Tribute to the memories of national hero and revered ‘Netaji’ on ‘Valour Day’!”

The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Leaders united on this significant day to honor Netaji’s legacy and reinforce their commitment to a united, prosperous, and free India.