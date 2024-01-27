PM Modi to launch Supreme Court's diamond jubilee celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to kick off the Supreme Court of India’s Diamond Jubilee celebration on the court’s premises.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office office stated on Saturday that in honor of the Supreme Court’s 75th anniversary, the Prime Minister will introduce citizen-focused information and technology initiatives, such as Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), Digital Courts 2.0, and a new Supreme Court website.

He will speak to the group on this unique occasion as well.

The nation’s residents will have free electronic access to Supreme Court rulings through the Digital Supreme Court Reports (SCR).

The 519 volumes of Supreme Court reports published since 1950, which cover 36,308 cases, are the main characteristics of the digital Supreme Court reports (SCR). These volumes will be openly accessible, bookmarked, and user-friendly in a digital format.

A recent effort under the e-Courts project to provide district court judges with electronic access to court records is the Digital Courts 2.0 application. This is combined with the real-time transcription of audio to text using artificial intelligence (AI).

The Supreme Court’s new website will also be unveiled by the prime minister. The new website has been updated with an intuitive user experience and will be available in both Hindi and English.