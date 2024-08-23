Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a landmark visit to Ukraine, marking the first time an Indian leader has traveled to the war-torn nation since its independence in 1991. Modi’s arrival in Kyiv on Friday is a significant diplomatic move aimed at addressing the prolonged conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has persisted for over two and a half years following Russia’s invasion.

During his visit, PM Modi is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The key focus of their discussions will be on exploring pathways to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. Prior to his departure, Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue over conflict, stating, “No problem can be resolved on a battlefield.” He reiterated India’s support for diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

Modi’s visit, which will last approximately seven hours, involves a 10-hour train journey under stringent security measures. Due to the sensitive nature of traveling to an active war zone, details of Modi’s itinerary have been kept under wraps. However, the Indian leader has expressed his intent to strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership and contribute to discussions on resolving the conflict.

This visit follows Modi’s recent trip to Russia, where he engaged in high-level talks with President Vladimir Putin. The visit to Russia included a notable informal dinner at Putin’s residence, an honor reserved for select leaders.

In addition to his visit to Ukraine, Modi made a stop in Poland on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit the country in nearly 45 years. In Poland, he met with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to enhance bilateral relations and also interacted with the Indian community. Modi highlighted Poland’s role as a key economic partner in Central Europe and discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during his visit.

Indian students in Kyiv express enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, highlighting the government’s support during Operation Ganga. One student shared, “We are thrilled about PM Modi’s arrival. The Indian government has been incredibly supportive of us since Operation Ganga.” Another student added, “We are very excited to meet PM Modi. This is a unique chance for us to see him in person and perhaps even speak with him.”

#WATCH | Indian students await the arrival of PM Narendra Modi’s arrival in Kyiv, Ukraine An Indian student says, “We are excited about PM Modi’s arrival here. The government of India has been helping Indian students here since the time of Operation Ganga.” “We are very excited… pic.twitter.com/fhQClOZ6cX — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

This historic trip to Ukraine underscores India’s commitment to fostering international dialogue and peace efforts amid global conflicts.