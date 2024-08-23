PM Modi Ukraine Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kyiv Central Railway Station from Poland.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kyiv Central Railway Station from Poland to begin his one-day visit to Ukraine.
This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. pic.twitter.com/uIxlPkTX63
Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome.
PM Modi’s Ukraine Visit: Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
During his visit, PM Modi will honor the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which represents his lasting influence and ideals of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue, located at the AV Fomin Botanical Garden, was inaugurated in 2020 to mark Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary.
PM Modi arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, by a train, earlier today.
PM Modi arrived in Kyiv from Poland onboard a ‘Rail Force One’ train that took around 10 hours, in the second and final leg of his two-nation trip.
11: 45 AM
Members of the Indian diaspora welcome PM Modi.
Members of the Indian diaspora welcome PM Modi as he arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine.
