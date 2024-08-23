Friday, August 23, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a landmark visit to Ukraine, marking the first time an Indian leader has traveled to the war-torn nation since its independence in 1991. Modi’s arrival in Kyiv on Friday is a significant diplomatic move aimed at addressing the prolonged conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has persisted for over two and a half years following Russia’s invasion.

During his visit, PM Modi is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The key focus of their discussions will be on exploring pathways to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. Prior to his departure, Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue over conflict, stating, “No problem can be resolved on a battlefield.” He reiterated India’s support for diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

Modi’s visit, which will last approximately seven hours, involves a 10-hour train journey under stringent security measures. Due to the sensitive nature of traveling to an active war zone, details of Modi’s itinerary have been kept under wraps. However, the Indian leader has expressed his intent to strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership and contribute to discussions on resolving the conflict.

This visit follows Modi’s recent trip to Russia, where he engaged in high-level talks with President Vladimir Putin. The visit to Russia included a notable informal dinner at Putin’s residence, an honor reserved for select leaders.

In addition to his visit to Ukraine, Modi made a stop in Poland on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit the country in nearly 45 years. In Poland, he met with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to enhance bilateral relations and also interacted with the Indian community. Modi highlighted Poland’s role as a key economic partner in Central Europe and discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during his visit.

Indian students in Kyiv express enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, highlighting the government’s support during Operation Ganga. One student shared, “We are thrilled about PM Modi’s arrival. The Indian government has been incredibly supportive of us since Operation Ganga.” Another student added, “We are very excited to meet PM Modi. This is a unique chance for us to see him in person and perhaps even speak with him.”

This historic trip to Ukraine underscores India’s commitment to fostering international dialogue and peace efforts amid global conflicts.

 

LIVE UPDATES: 
12:43 PM

PM Modi Ukraine Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kyiv Central Railway Station from Poland.

12:30 PM

PM Modi’s Ukraine Visit: Meeting with President Zelenskyy at Mariinskyi Palace

During his visit, PM Modi will be received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinskyi Palace. The two leaders will hold a private meeting to address significant issues. This will be followed by discussions with high-level delegations, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation. Key agreements and collaborations between the two countries are expected to be formalized through document exchanges.

12:22 PM
PM Modi in Ukraine: “Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome,” said PM Modi on X.

11:52 AM 

PM Modi’s Ukraine Visit: Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

During his visit, PM Modi will honor the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which represents his lasting influence and ideals of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue, located at the AV Fomin Botanical Garden, was inaugurated in 2020 to mark Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary.

 

11: 45 AM

Members of the Indian diaspora welcome PM Modi.

 

11:00 AM

PM Modi Arrives in Ukraine for Historic Visit

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Ukraine for a landmark visit amidst the ongoing conflict. During his trip, Modi is anticipated to discuss potential peaceful solutions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit, which follows a controversial trip to Moscow, marks the first time an Indian prime minister has traveled to Ukraine since its independence in 1991.

