PM Modi's Spiritual Sojourn: Prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu with a spiritual sojourn, offering prayers at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. The visit to this sacred site was marked by moments of devotion and cultural significance.

The Prime Minister, accorded a warm welcome at the temple, performed ‘smaran’ and paid homage to the main deity, Sri Ramanathaswamy, a form of Lord Shiva. The temple, one among the Char Dhams (sacred pilgrimage sites), holds profound religious importance, believed to have been installed and worshipped by Sri Rama and Mata Sita.

Arriving at the Amrithananda School campus in Rameswaram Pakarumbu by helicopter, PM Modi took a holy dip in Agniteertham at 3:10 pm. Subsequently, he participated in the Ramayan path and ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ within the temple premises, contributing to the spiritual ambiance of the ancient site.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, another revered site with ancient roots and architectural grandeur. Seeking blessings from ‘Andal,’ a temple elephant, PM Modi witnessed the gentle giant playing a mouth organ, showcasing the harmonious blend of spirituality and cultural expressions.

PM Modi, currently observing an 11-day Anushthan in preparation for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, is scheduled for further spiritual engagements during his visit to Tamil Nadu.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is set for a darshan at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi, where he will perform a puja. Additionally, he will visit Arichal Munai, believed to be the site where the mythical ‘Ram Setu’ was constructed.

As part of his ongoing routine of visiting temples and participating in the recitation of verses from the ‘Ramayana’ in various languages, PM Modi is slated to attend ‘Shri Ramayana Paryana’ at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple on Sunday. This event will witness traditional Mandalis reciting Ramkathas in languages such as Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati.

Prime Minister Modi’s spiritual journey, which has taken him to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala in recent days, aligns with the upcoming grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The visits underscore his commitment to cultural and religious harmony, celebrating the diverse tapestry of India’s heritage.