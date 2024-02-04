Poaching claim case: After Kejriwal, Crime Branch at Atishi residence to deliver notice

Atishi, the leader of the ruling AAP and sitting minister, received a visit from a team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday in the nation’s capital. Detectives from the Crime Branch had come to Atishi’s home to serve a notice on the Delhi Education Minister regarding the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that the BJP was attempting to siphon off its MLAs as part of ‘Operation Lotus 2.0′ by offering attractive financial incentives.

The sources claim that the minister from Delhi gave instructions to staff at her camp office to accept the summons on her behalf while she was away. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of the AAP, received a notice earlier on Saturday regarding the poaching accusation from officials from the Delhi Police Crime Branch. In Kejriwal’s absence, the Crime Branch investigators served the notice on CMO representatives and requested a response from the AAP chieftain within three days. Previously, Atishi stated that the BJP had threatened and offered bribes to a number of AAP MLAs in an attempt to win them over to their cause.

“BJP has launched ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’ and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. As many as 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP and have been told that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon after which rift and disunity will consume the party. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs and they are planning to use them to topple our government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crore each. They unleashed ‘Operation Lotus’ to come to power through the back door in states where they were not democratically elected. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples,” the AAP leader said.

Atishi went on to say that the AAP had an alleged audio recording of a discussion about “Operation Lotus 2.0,” and that the party could make it available to the public if needed.