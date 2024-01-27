Prime Minister Modi Expresses Gratitude for Global Republic Day Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his gratitude to world leaders for their warm wishes on India’s 75th Republic Day. In a series of responses on the social media platform ‘X’, PM Modi expressed appreciation for the heartfelt messages from various leaders, highlighting the enduring friendships and emphasizing the commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

In response to Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s wishes, PM Modi wrote, “Thank you @PM_nepal_ for your Republic Day wishes. India cherishes the longstanding friendship with Nepal.” The Nepal PM had earlier extended best wishes for the good health, peace, and prosperity of India, expressing confidence in the continued growth of ties between the two nations.

Acknowledging Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth’s warmest congratulations, PM Modi stated, “Looking forward to the continued strengthening of our robust bilateral partnership, this year and always.” The Mauritian PM had conveyed his greetings to PM Modi and the Indian people on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day.

Expressing gratitude for French President Emmanuel Macron’s participation in India’s Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi said, “Your presence will add great impetus to Indo-French relations.” President Macron, in his message, expressed happiness in celebrating the occasion with the Indian people, calling it a moment of pride.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also joined in expressing gratitude to world leaders. He thanked Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs January Makamba, Iran’s Foreign Minister H. Amirabdollahian, and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, among others, for their Republic Day wishes.

As India commemorates its 75th Republic Day, these diplomatic exchanges underscore the commitment of nations to fostering international cooperation and strengthening relationships for a more prosperous and peaceful world.