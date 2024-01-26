Republic Day 2024: List of Awardees for 26 January

Republic Day 2024 Honours Valor and Service: 1132 Personnel Awarded Gallantry/Service Medals

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day, the nation pays homage to individuals who have displayed exceptional courage and service. A total of 1132 personnel from Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Service have been honored with Gallantry/Service Medals. Republic Day is a momentous occasion celebrated with diverse cultural programs and a grand parade ceremony. The awards bestowed on this day include the prestigious Padma Awards, Bharat Ratna, and gallantry awards such as the Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra.

The list of awardees for January 26, 2024, reflects the commitment and sacrifice of these individuals, showcasing the spirit of service and dedication to the nation. As India marks this significant milestone in its history, the gallantry and service medals serve as a reminder of the unwavering commitment of these personnel to safeguarding the values and integrity of the country.

List of Awardees for 26th January, 2024

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Name State Category Aaditya Vijay Bramhane (Posthumous) Maharashtra Bravery Anushka Pathak Uttar Pradesh Art & Culture Arijeet Banerjee West Bengal Art & Culture Armaan Ubhrani Chattisgarh Art & Culture Hetvi Kantibhai Khimsuriya Gujarat Art & Culture Ishfaq Hamid Jammu & Kashmir Art & Culture Md Hussain Bihar Art & Culture Pendyala Laxmi Priya Telangana Art & Culture Suhani Chauhan Delhi Innovation Aryan Singh Rajasthan Science & Technology Avnish Tiwari Madhya Pradesh Social Service Garima Haryana Social Service Jyotsna Aktar Tripura Social Service Saiyam Mazumder Assam Social Service Aaditya Yadav Uttar Pradesh Sports Jesicca Neyi Saring Arunachal Pradesh Sports Linthoi Chanambam Manipur Sports R Surya Prasad Andhra Pradesh Sports

Police Medal For Gallantry

Name State Rank Jyoti Kumar Singh Bihar Gallantry Medal Hemant Patel Chhattisgarh SI Vikram NCT Of Delhi SI Pardeep Kumar Haryana Inspector Mohd Rafee Rather Jammu & Kashmir Dy Sp

President’s Police Medal For Distinguished Service

Name State/Force Designation Shrj Apur Bitin Arunachal Pradesh. Inspector General Of Police (Admn), Shri Surendra Kumar Assam Additional Director General Of Police (V And Ac) R. Malar Vizhi Bihar Additional Director General Of Police, Sunita Kumar Bihar Inspector Shri Kanhaiya Lal Dhruw Chhattisgarh Deputy Inspector General Of Police

President’s Medal For Gallantry (Posthumous)

Name Rank Service Sanwala Ram Vishnoi HC Border Security Force Shishu Pal Singh HC Border Security Force

Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Name State Designation Sumedha Dwevedi Inspector General Of Police (Crime) Himachal Pradesh Rajinder Inspector Haryana Prem Vir Singh Inspector General Of Police Gujarat Wilson Cipriano Dsouza Deputy Superintendent Of Police Goa Shri Manishi Chandra Deputy Commissioner Of Police Delhi

Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023

Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Name State Master Anthony Vanmawia (Posthumous) Mizoram Melody Lalremruati (Posthumous) Mizoram Sooraj R (Posthumous) Central Reserve Police Force

Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Name State Naresh Kumar National Investigation Agency Mukesh Kumar National Disaster Response Force Havildar Shera Ram Ministry of Defence Vinod Kumar Border Roads Organisation

Jeevan Raksha Padak

Name State Amit Kumar Singh Border Security Force Arjun Malik Border Roads Organisation Naresh Joshi Uttarakhand Shri S Vijayakumar Tamil Nadu Maria Michael A Tamil Nadu

The Republic Day awards are an important way to recognize and honour the many talents and brave deeds that advance the welfare and prosperity of India. In order to streamline and modernize the whole ecosystem of different awards, the government has implemented a number of initiatives in recent years. Sixteen gallantry/service medals have been combined and rationalized in this regard (for Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defense, and Correctional Service).