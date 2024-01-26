Republic Day 2024: List of Awardees for 26 January

Republic Day 2024 Honours Valor and Service: 1132 Personnel Awarded Gallantry/Service Medals
As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day, the nation pays homage to individuals who have displayed exceptional courage and service. A total of 1132 personnel from Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Service have been honored with Gallantry/Service Medals. Republic Day is a momentous occasion celebrated with diverse cultural programs and a grand parade ceremony. The awards bestowed on this day include the prestigious Padma Awards, Bharat Ratna, and gallantry awards such as the Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra.
The list of awardees for January 26, 2024, reflects the commitment and sacrifice of these individuals, showcasing the spirit of service and dedication to the nation. As India marks this significant milestone in its history, the gallantry and service medals serve as a reminder of the unwavering commitment of these personnel to safeguarding the values and integrity of the country.
List of Awardees for 26th January, 2024
|Name
|State
|Category
|Aaditya Vijay Bramhane (Posthumous)
|Maharashtra
|Bravery
|Anushka Pathak
|Uttar Pradesh
|Art & Culture
|Arijeet Banerjee
|West Bengal
|Art & Culture
|Armaan Ubhrani
|Chattisgarh
|Art & Culture
|Hetvi Kantibhai Khimsuriya
|Gujarat
|Art & Culture
|Ishfaq Hamid
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Art & Culture
|Md Hussain
|Bihar
|Art & Culture
|Pendyala Laxmi Priya
|Telangana
|Art & Culture
|Suhani Chauhan
|Delhi
|Innovation
|Aryan Singh
|Rajasthan
|Science & Technology
|Avnish Tiwari
|Madhya Pradesh
|Social Service
|Garima
|Haryana
|Social Service
|Jyotsna Aktar
|Tripura
|Social Service
|Saiyam Mazumder
|Assam
|Social Service
|Aaditya Yadav
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sports
|Jesicca Neyi Saring
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Sports
|Linthoi Chanambam
|Manipur
|Sports
|R Surya Prasad
|Andhra Pradesh
|Sports
|Name
|State
|Rank
|Jyoti Kumar Singh
|Bihar
|Gallantry Medal
|Hemant Patel
|Chhattisgarh
|SI
|Vikram
|NCT Of Delhi
|SI
|Pardeep Kumar
|Haryana
|Inspector
|Mohd Rafee Rather
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Dy Sp
FOR FULL LIST CLICK HERE
|Name
|State/Force
|Designation
|Shrj Apur Bitin
|Arunachal Pradesh.
|Inspector General Of Police (Admn),
|Shri Surendra Kumar
|Assam
|Additional Director General Of Police (V And Ac)
|R. Malar Vizhi
|Bihar
|Additional Director General Of Police,
|Sunita Kumar
|Bihar
|Inspector
|Shri Kanhaiya Lal Dhruw
|Chhattisgarh
|Deputy Inspector General Of Police
FOR FULL LIST CLICK HERE
|Name
|Rank
|Service
|Sanwala Ram Vishnoi
|HC
|Border Security Force
|Shishu Pal Singh
|HC
|Border Security Force
|Name
|State
|Designation
|Sumedha Dwevedi
|Inspector General Of Police (Crime)
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rajinder
|Inspector
|Haryana
|Prem Vir Singh
|Inspector General Of Police
|Gujarat
|Wilson Cipriano Dsouza
|Deputy Superintendent Of Police
|Goa
|Shri Manishi Chandra
|Deputy Commissioner Of Police
|Delhi
FOR FULL LIST CLICK HERE
|Name
|State
|Master Anthony Vanmawia (Posthumous)
|Mizoram
|Melody Lalremruati (Posthumous)
|Mizoram
|Sooraj R (Posthumous)
|Central Reserve Police Force
|Name
|State
|Naresh Kumar
|National Investigation Agency
|Mukesh Kumar
|National Disaster Response Force
|Havildar Shera Ram
|Ministry of Defence
|Vinod Kumar
|Border Roads Organisation
|Name
|State
|Amit Kumar Singh
|Border Security Force
|Arjun Malik
|Border Roads Organisation
|Naresh Joshi
|Uttarakhand
|Shri S Vijayakumar
|Tamil Nadu
|Maria Michael A
|Tamil Nadu
The Republic Day awards are an important way to recognize and honour the many talents and brave deeds that advance the welfare and prosperity of India. In order to streamline and modernize the whole ecosystem of different awards, the government has implemented a number of initiatives in recent years. Sixteen gallantry/service medals have been combined and rationalized in this regard (for Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defense, and Correctional Service).