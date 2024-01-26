Republic Day 2024: List of Awardees for 26 January

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day, the nation pays homage to individuals who have displayed exceptional courage and service. A total of 1132 personnel from Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Service have been honored with Gallantry/Service Medals. Republic Day is a momentous occasion celebrated with diverse cultural programs and a grand parade ceremony. The awards bestowed on this day include the prestigious Padma Awards, Bharat Ratna, and gallantry awards such as the Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra.

The list of awardees for January 26, 2024, reflects the commitment and sacrifice of these individuals, showcasing the spirit of service and dedication to the nation. As India marks this significant milestone in its history, the gallantry and service medals serve as a reminder of the unwavering commitment of these personnel to safeguarding the values and integrity of the country.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Name State Category
Aaditya Vijay Bramhane (Posthumous) Maharashtra Bravery
Anushka Pathak Uttar Pradesh Art & Culture
Arijeet Banerjee West Bengal Art & Culture
Armaan Ubhrani Chattisgarh Art & Culture
Hetvi Kantibhai Khimsuriya Gujarat Art & Culture
Ishfaq Hamid Jammu & Kashmir Art & Culture
Md Hussain Bihar Art & Culture
Pendyala Laxmi Priya Telangana Art & Culture
Suhani Chauhan Delhi Innovation
Aryan Singh Rajasthan Science & Technology
Avnish Tiwari Madhya Pradesh Social Service
Garima Haryana Social Service
Jyotsna Aktar Tripura Social Service
Saiyam Mazumder Assam Social Service
Aaditya Yadav Uttar Pradesh Sports
Jesicca Neyi Saring Arunachal Pradesh Sports
Linthoi Chanambam Manipur Sports
R Surya Prasad Andhra Pradesh Sports

 

Police Medal For Gallantry

Name State Rank
Jyoti Kumar Singh Bihar Gallantry Medal
Hemant Patel Chhattisgarh SI
Vikram NCT Of Delhi SI
Pardeep Kumar Haryana Inspector
Mohd Rafee Rather Jammu & Kashmir Dy Sp

 

President’s Police Medal For Distinguished Service

Name State/Force Designation
Shrj Apur Bitin Arunachal Pradesh. Inspector General Of Police (Admn),
Shri Surendra Kumar Assam Additional Director General Of Police (V And Ac)
R. Malar Vizhi Bihar Additional Director General Of Police,
Sunita Kumar Bihar Inspector
Shri Kanhaiya Lal Dhruw Chhattisgarh Deputy Inspector General Of Police

 

President’s Medal For Gallantry (Posthumous)

Name Rank Service
Sanwala Ram Vishnoi HC Border Security Force
Shishu Pal Singh HC Border Security Force

 

Police Medal for Meritorious Service 

Name State Designation
Sumedha Dwevedi Inspector General Of Police (Crime) Himachal Pradesh
Rajinder Inspector Haryana
Prem Vir Singh Inspector General Of Police Gujarat
Wilson Cipriano Dsouza Deputy Superintendent Of Police Goa
Shri Manishi Chandra Deputy Commissioner Of Police Delhi

 

Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023

Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Name State
Master Anthony Vanmawia (Posthumous) Mizoram
Melody Lalremruati (Posthumous) Mizoram
Sooraj R (Posthumous) Central Reserve Police Force

 

Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Name State
Naresh Kumar National Investigation Agency
Mukesh Kumar National Disaster Response Force
Havildar Shera Ram Ministry of Defence
Vinod Kumar Border Roads Organisation

 

Jeevan Raksha Padak

Name State
Amit Kumar Singh Border Security Force
Arjun Malik Border Roads Organisation
Naresh Joshi Uttarakhand
Shri S Vijayakumar Tamil Nadu
Maria Michael A Tamil Nadu

 

The Republic Day awards are an important way to recognize and honour the many talents and brave deeds that advance the welfare and prosperity of India. In order to streamline and modernize the whole ecosystem of different awards, the government has implemented a number of initiatives in recent years. Sixteen gallantry/service medals have been combined and rationalized in this regard (for Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defense, and Correctional Service).