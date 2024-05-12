Shekhar Suman on Heeramandi, Failed Political Stint, and Return To Political Arena After 15 Years | NewsX Exclusive

Actor Shekhar Suman has been making headlines recently, not just for his stellar performance in the web series “Heeramandi,” but also for his return to the political arena after a hiatus of 15 years. During his storeyed career, Suman has left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry as an actor, anchor, producer, director, and singer. Fast forward to the present, and Suman finds himself once again in the political arena, this time aligning himself with a different ideology. His recent decision to re-enter politics has sparked curiosity and speculation among his fans and constituents alike. Tune in to NewsX YouTube to catch the full interview with Vrushali Kadam, Mumbai Chief Bureau.

Vrushali Kadam introduces Shekhar Suman by saying, “Look who is back on the OTT platform after a long time. And you know who has done great work here. Everybody’s talking about that. Not only that, but you know, Shekhar has entered politics once again after 15 years.” Suman fought in the Lok Sabha election in May 2009 from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket and lost to BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha, coming in third place.

Vrushali’s question, “How does it feel to you to come back or make your comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and that too, with the Heeramandi Project? Like a project where we have a lot of leading actresses and only three male leading roles. And you are one of them.”

He replied, “It’s the greatest validation that comes from the audience when they clap for you, cheer for you, and applaud you. I think it’s a beautiful feeling. And I’m exultant. I’m exhilarated. I’m on cloud nine. It is something that is absolutely indescribable and cannot be translated into words. But this is what dreams are all about, and it feels surreal. Absolutely. To be part of a magnum opus directed by who I call not just a connoisseur, but a maestro and auteur, an alchemist, a master craftsman, and what have you. So, I am.”

Jumping to the next question, Vrushali asks, “How do you feel working with your son?”

Actor Shekhar Suman answers, “You know, I’ve often said that I consider myself very fortunate to share the same screen space with my son. As I watched him, I experienced three different emotions simultaneously. Firstly, as a father, I felt immense pride in witnessing his dedication and performance. Secondly, as an actor myself, I observed him closely, analyzing his portrayal and searching for any areas of improvement. Lastly, I engaged with him as a character within the storyline. For instance, when I portrayed Zulfikar and he portrayed Zoravar, the dynamic between our characters created a tension-filled atmosphere on set. Despite the challenges within the narrative, there was also a strong sense of camaraderie between us as fellow actors, along with the emotional bond shared between a father and his son. It was truly a beautiful experience to work alongside him.”

Vrushali Kadam asks, “How does it feel to you to come back to politics after 15 years?”

Shekhar Suman replies, “You know, people often say, ‘Come back.’ You connect with the emotions of the country, not just as a citizen, but as someone who seeks to understand the political, social, and other aspects that surround us. For a long time, especially when ShriRam Ji was reinstated in Ayodhya, I felt a heightened sense of duty. Many promises had been made by politicians over the years. When it finally happened, under the leadership of our beloved Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, I felt it was the right moment. Reflecting on the progress our country has made, particularly in the last decade, I felt compelled to show my support and solidarity. Whether people believe it or not, I want to emphasize that my decision to return is driven purely by emotion, not politics.” There’s a sense of satisfaction with his answer.

Next, she questions him regarding his previous election experience, stating, “We saw you contested in the 2009 election and were defeated. Looking ahead to 2025, can we expect to see you back in the political arena?”

He firmly responds, “I have no idea. I live solely in the present moment; the past is entirely forgotten. However, as you mentioned, the people of Patna have not forgotten, as she stated. Yes, they have not forgotten. So, one of the primary reasons for my return to politics is my desire to serve my state and city in ways I couldn’t before. While I may have been shaped by past experiences, I now identify strongly with Bihar, and I take immense pride in being a Bihari. It feels like the right time for me to give back. I’ve been contemplating various strategies, and seizing this opportunity seemed most fitting. As for what the future holds in 2025, it’s impossible to predict. I approach each day with an open mind, ready to adapt to whatever challenges come my way. I’ll handle it all as it comes.” He concludes his response.

Reflecting on the past election, Vrushali explores Shekhar Suman’s interaction with his rival, Shatrughan Sinha. She asks, “Considering your competition with Shatrughan Sinha, what feelings did you go through at that time? Furthermore, as you’ve pointed out, the residents of Patna adore you.”

He asserts, “So Mr. Shatrughan Sinha has not forgotten that I fought against him, which was not the fact that I have tremendous deference, reverence, and respect. He is like my elder brother, who has always pulled me out of a situation of deep abyss sometimes when I got sucked into any problem, any difficulty, and he’s always been there, always stood by me, no matter what he thinks of me joining BJP. I don’t know, and, but at that time, he took umbrage to the fact that I was standing against him. And for the life of me, I could not tell him that it is not against you. This is the party that has chosen me, and that is the party that has chosen you. The party’s there is an ideological conflict. And I want you to tell him. Why are you telling me this when you had the same problem when you fought against Mr. Rajesh Khanna. I just cannot. And he took umbrage to the fact that you were fighting against him, much the same way you have taken umbrage to the fact that I’m fighting against you. So he’s not against anyone. And, Mr. Rajesh Khanna I just cannot, in his own words and in his own, out of his own volition and admission, never forgave him for that. But he has been kind. He has forgiven me and forgotten about it. You know, defeat is a big victory. We tend to take it very seriously. It’s part of life. Somebody would win. Somebody would lose it. It starts happening when you start participating in your sports activities.”

She asks in between, “And after getting defeated, you parted ways with the Congress. What was that?”

He replies, “My association with the Congress was merely circumstantial at that time. It wasn’t a well-thought-out decision. It was obviously a very impulsive move. The difference between those situations is that back then, politics found me; this time, I have consciously chosen to engage in politics, albeit reluctantly because, you know, I tend to shy away from the term ‘politics’ due to its often misconstrued connotations. However, back then, I was a novice, completely oblivious to the nuances of politics around me. I was pushed into it without much understanding of the political landscape. Before I could grasp what was happening, the election was over. But not making it was fine with me. I wanted to convey, ‘I told you so, I’m not cut out for this,’ so I resigned and returned content. I hold no grudges against the Congress; there are no ill feelings. It was probably my mistake to choose that path.” He concluded.

Who is Shekhar Suman ?

Shekhar Suman is a multifaceted Indian personality known for his work in the entertainment industry. He has established himself as an actor, anchor, producer, director, and singer. Suman made his film debut with “Utsav” alongside Rekha, a production by Shashi Kapoor and directed by Girish Karnad.

During his career, Suman has appeared in nearly 35 films. His notable works include “Manav Hatya,” “Naache Mayuri,” “Sansar,” “Anubhav,” (1986), “Tridev,” “Pati Parmeshwar,” and “Ranbhoomi.” His most recent film appearance was in Sanjay Dutt’s 2017 movie “Bhoomi.”

In addition to his film work, Shekhar Suman has ventured into the digital realm with “Heeramandi,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web series. In “Heeramandi,” Suman portrays the character ‘Zulfikar.’ The series premiered on Netflix on May 1st. “Heeramandi” has garnered a mixed response from audiences with some praising its visual grandeur and others criticising its factual accuracy. it features an impressive ensemble cast headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha.

