Tuesday, August 20, 2024

‘Shoot Mamata Banerjee Like Indira Gandhi’: Bengal Student Arrested For Post Inciting Violence Against CM

Kolkata Police have arrested a second-year BCom student for posting provocative content on social media that incited violence against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sharma, who ran the Instagram handle “ki***social,” is accused of encouraging an assassination attempt on the Chief Minister, evoking the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The controversial post, which stated, “Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi. If you can’t do it, I wouldn’t disappoint,” was flagged by several Trinamool Congress supporters, prompting a police investigation. The post also allegedly revealed the identity and photograph of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

In a statement, Kolkata Police condemned the posts, saying, “A complaint was received about the Instagram ID ‘kirtisocial,’ which contained offensive material related to the recent RG Kar Hospital incident. The posts included the victim’s picture and identity, as well as life threats against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. These comments are deeply provocative and could incite social unrest and foster communal hatred.”

The arrest comes amid a broader crackdown on social media posts related to the horrific rape-murder case. The Kolkata Police have also issued summonses to Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, and several doctors for allegedly spreading rumors and disclosing the victim’s identity.

This case underscores the escalating tensions surrounding high-profile incidents in West Bengal and the authorities’ efforts to manage inflammatory content on social media.

