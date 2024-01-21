Slough Hindu Temple in UK Prepares Grand Celebration for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

The Slough Hindu Temple in the heart of England is gearing up for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, thousands of miles away in India. The fervor surrounding the ceremony has ignited excitement not only within the local community but also across the world.

Approximately 250 Hindu temples in the UK are actively participating in the celebration, which is being hailed as the “2nd Diwali” to commemorate the ‘return’ of Lord Rama to his rightful abode in Ayodhya. The festivities include a range of events, from community gatherings and car rallies to special ‘aarti’ ceremonies and ‘Akhanda Ramayan’ recitations.

Volunteers from the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK) organization are working tirelessly to decorate the Slough Hindu Temple for the anticipated arrival of 4000-4500 visitors on January 22. The head priest, Naresh Saraswat, expressed his dedication to creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Ayodhya in West London on a momentous day.

The day’s rituals, starting at 11 am, will be filled with bhajan, kirtan, and other programs until 7 pm. A special ‘puja’ and bhajan will be organized, followed by the performance of ‘aarti’ at 7 pm. The festivities will conclude with the distribution of langar, prasad, and the much-anticipated ‘maha prasad’ laddu to all attendees.

Saraswat shared, “The Akshat (blessed rice) from Ayodhya has reached the temple, and a portion of it will be given to all devotees attending the ceremony.” The idols of Lord Rama, Lord Lakshman, and Mata Sita have been adorned with new dresses brought from India, heightening the ceremonial ambiance.

A major highlight is the preparation of 250kg of laddoos, eagerly awaited by devotees, with volunteers, including women, men, and children, dedicating hours to pack and box the sweets for distribution.

Hirdesh Gupta, co-founder of IDUK, expressed, “The excitement is so high that it seems even bigger than Diwali. Even though we are not in India, the enthusiasm is extraordinary.” Alok Gupta, another co-founder, confirmed the arrival of 250 kg of laddoos, with an additional 100 kg expected the next day.

The ‘Mangal Kalash’ from Ayodhya, touring the UK, is set to reach the Slough Hindu Temple on Sunday, January 21, a day before the grand celebration. Meanwhile, the entire community eagerly anticipates the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, joined by leaders and dignitaries from various walks of life. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony began a week before the main event, emphasizing the significance of this historic occasion.