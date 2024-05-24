Taiwan Reports Massive Incursion: 49 Chinese Aircraft, 19 Vessels Detected Near Its Territory

On the second day of China’s military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, the island nation’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported a significant presence of Chinese military aircraft and vessels near its territory. As of 6 a.m. on Friday, the MND detected a total of 49 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including SU-30, J-16, and KJ-500 models. Additionally, 19 Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and 7 China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were observed operating around Taiwan.

Of particular concern was the fact that 35 of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to this heightened activity, Taiwan’s armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, and coast guard, closely monitored the situation and took concrete actions to safeguard the island’s freedom and democracy, according to the MND.

“49 PLA aircraft (including SU-30, J-16, KJ-500, etc.), 19 PLAN vessels, and 7 CCG vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. today. 35 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s SW ADIZ. ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” the MND stated on Friday.

Overall 49 #PLA aircraft in various types(including SU-30, J-16, KJ-500 etc.)were detected from 0720hr today. Out of which, 35 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the north, central and southwest parts of Taiwan’s ADIZ in conducting “Joint Sword-2024A” drill pic.twitter.com/TjPu5gxMVO — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 23, 2024

“Tightly monitoring! ROCArmy, ROCNavy, ROCAF, and coast guard are taking concrete actions to safeguard #freedom and #democracy!” the MND added.

Asserting Taiwan’s capacity and confidence to ensure its security and defend its sovereignty, the MND also called upon the international community to condemn China’s actions, which it deemed irrational. “We have the capacity and confidence to ensure our security and defend our sovereignty. At the same time, we call for the international community to condemn PRC’s irrational action,” the MND said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Ministry emphasized that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) military exercises, indicative of its hegemonic mindset, have undermined regional peace and stability. “The CCP’s military exercises, which highlight its hegemony mindset, have undermined regional peace and stability. The ROC Armed Forces stand ready to defend our country. We seek no conflicts, but we will not shy away from one,” it also said.

Despite Taiwan’s reluctance for conflict, the ROC Armed Forces affirmed their readiness to defend the country. While seeking to avoid conflicts, Taiwan made it clear that it would not shy away from defending itself against any aggression.

The escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait highlight the ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region, with Taiwan reaffirming its commitment to defending its sovereignty and democratic values in the face of increasing military pressure from China.

China began its second day of military exercises around Taiwan on Friday, with a focus on testing their capacity to “seize power” and control strategic regions. These actions are perceived as a response to Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te’s recent inauguration, Channel News Asia reported.

