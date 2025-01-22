Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Thailand Becomes First Southeast Asian Country To Recognize Marriage Equality: Hundreds Of Same-Sex Couples To Tie Knot

Thailand made history on Thursday as the first nation in Southeast Asia to officially recognize same-sex marriage, ushering in a new era of equality for the LGBTQ+ community. The landmark legislation marks the culmination of over a decade of tireless advocacy and celebrates love in all its forms.

Thailand Becomes First Southeast Asian Country To Recognize Marriage Equality: Hundreds Of Same-Sex Couples To Tie Knot

Hundreds of same-sex couples are set to celebrate their unions across Thailand on Thursday as the nation becomes the first in Southeast Asia to officially recognize marriage equality. This groundbreaking step is a monumental victory for the LGBTQ+ community, culminating over a decade of relentless advocacy for equal rights.

“This could be a model for the world because we now have Thailand as a model. There is true marriage equality in Thailand,” said Kittinun Daramadhaj, lawyer and president of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand, who has been a key figure in the fight for equality.

Legal Recognition Brings Comprehensive Rights

Under the legislation passed by Thailand’s parliament and endorsed by the king last year, same-sex couples can now register their marriages with full legal rights, including financial, medical, adoption, and inheritance protections.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her pride in the nation’s progress during an event last week, where she welcomed LGBTQ+ couples and activists to the government offices.

“This demonstrates that Thailand is ready to embrace diversity and accept love in all its forms. Today shows that our country is open and accepting,” she said.

Thailand Celebrates the Historic Day

Festivities will span across Thailand, from the eastern coastal city of Pattaya to the mountainous northern city of Chiang Mai. In Bangkok, at least 200 couples have registered to join a mass wedding at a popular shopping mall, co-organized by Bangkok Pride and local authorities.

Rainbow flags are set to adorn the city, with celebratory events including a “pride carpet” for newlyweds and performances by celebrities and drag artists.

The Fight for Broader Rights in Thailand

Thailand joins Taiwan (2019) and Nepal (2023) as the third Asian nation to recognize same-sex marriage. However, experts caution that progress elsewhere in the region remains slow. Globally, more than 30 jurisdictions recognize same-sex marriage, with advancements primarily in Europe, the Americas, and Australasia.

Despite this milestone, advocacy for transgender rights continues in Thailand. Hua Boonyapisomparn, from the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights, sees marriage equality as a stepping stone toward securing legal gender recognition.

A proposed gender recognition bill was rejected last February by the previous military-backed government. Activists are determined to bring it back to the political forefront.

Also Read: White House Orders All Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Offices To Be Closed By Wednesday

Filed under

LGBTQ SAME SEX COUPLE Thailand

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Nepal Raises Everest Permit Fees by 35%: What It Means for Climbers

Nepal Raises Everest Permit Fees by 35%: What It Means for Climbers

RG Kar Rape Case: WB Govt Seeks Death Penalty, HC To Hear On Jan 27

RG Kar Rape Case: WB Govt Seeks Death Penalty, HC To Hear On Jan 27

Spring Water or Unfound Disease? What Is Behind The Mysterious Deaths In Badhaal Village Of Jammu

Spring Water or Unfound Disease? What Is Behind The Mysterious Deaths In Badhaal Village Of...

Oyo Expands Its Reach: 500 Hotels To Open At India’s Top Religious Sites In 2025

Oyo Expands Its Reach: 500 Hotels To Open At India’s Top Religious Sites In 2025

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Convenes In Kumbh Mela Area, Approves Major Projects And Policies

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Convenes In Kumbh Mela Area, Approves Major Projects And Policies

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox