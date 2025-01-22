Thailand Becomes First Southeast Asian Country To Recognize Marriage Equality: Hundreds Of Same-Sex Couples To Tie Knot

Thailand made history on Thursday as the first nation in Southeast Asia to officially recognize same-sex marriage, ushering in a new era of equality for the LGBTQ+ community. The landmark legislation marks the culmination of over a decade of tireless advocacy and celebrates love in all its forms.

“This could be a model for the world because we now have Thailand as a model. There is true marriage equality in Thailand,” said Kittinun Daramadhaj, lawyer and president of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand, who has been a key figure in the fight for equality.

Legal Recognition Brings Comprehensive Rights

Under the legislation passed by Thailand’s parliament and endorsed by the king last year, same-sex couples can now register their marriages with full legal rights, including financial, medical, adoption, and inheritance protections.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her pride in the nation’s progress during an event last week, where she welcomed LGBTQ+ couples and activists to the government offices.

“This demonstrates that Thailand is ready to embrace diversity and accept love in all its forms. Today shows that our country is open and accepting,” she said.

Thailand Celebrates the Historic Day

Festivities will span across Thailand, from the eastern coastal city of Pattaya to the mountainous northern city of Chiang Mai. In Bangkok, at least 200 couples have registered to join a mass wedding at a popular shopping mall, co-organized by Bangkok Pride and local authorities.

Rainbow flags are set to adorn the city, with celebratory events including a “pride carpet” for newlyweds and performances by celebrities and drag artists.

The Fight for Broader Rights in Thailand

Thailand joins Taiwan (2019) and Nepal (2023) as the third Asian nation to recognize same-sex marriage. However, experts caution that progress elsewhere in the region remains slow. Globally, more than 30 jurisdictions recognize same-sex marriage, with advancements primarily in Europe, the Americas, and Australasia.

Despite this milestone, advocacy for transgender rights continues in Thailand. Hua Boonyapisomparn, from the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights, sees marriage equality as a stepping stone toward securing legal gender recognition.

A proposed gender recognition bill was rejected last February by the previous military-backed government. Activists are determined to bring it back to the political forefront.

