The federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has instructed all heads of U.S. government agencies to begin shutting down their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices by the close of business on Wednesday, January 22. Employees working within these offices are to be placed on paid administrative leave during this process.

OPM Memo Details Closure Procedures

On Tuesday evening, Charles Ezell, Acting Director of OPM, issued a memo to heads and acting heads of federal departments and agencies outlining specific actions they must take by the deadline. According to the memo, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, agency leaders are required to:

Notify employees about the closure of DEI offices and request that they report any instances where DEI initiatives might be disguised using ambiguous or coded language. Inform all employees within DEI offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, as the agencies begin to shut down DEI programs and operations. Remove all public-facing materials related to DEI offices, including websites and social media accounts. Revoke any final or pending documents, orders, directives, or equity plans issued under the now-repealed Executive Order 14035, which focused on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) in the federal workforce. Cancel any DEI-related training programs and terminate contracts related to DEI activities.

Additional Requirements for Agencies Regarding DEI

The memo further instructed agency heads to provide detailed reports to OPM by noon on Thursday, January 23. These reports should include:

A full list of DEIA offices and employees working in those offices as of November 5, 2024.

A complete list of all DEIA-related contracts as of the same date.

Any plans that the agencies may have for ensuring full compliance with the memorandum and the executive orders associated with it.

By Friday, January 24, at 5 p.m., agency heads must submit:

A detailed plan for any reduction-in-force actions regarding employees working in DEIA offices.

A list of positions or contracts altered since November 5, 2024, to obscure their association with DEIA programs.

Executive Action on DEI Programs

This directive follows President Trump’s recent executive order, which mandates the elimination of all DEI programs from federal government operations. The executive order also includes a provision establishing that the U.S. government will officially recognize only two genders: male and female.

The changes are part of the administration’s broader push to reshape diversity and inclusion policies in federal agencies, signaling a shift from the DEI frameworks established during previous administrations.

