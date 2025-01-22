Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Here Is Why White House Ordered All DEI Offices To Be Closed By January 22

The federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has ordered U.S. government agencies to shut down all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices by January 22, placing employees in these offices on paid leave. This move follows President Trump’s executive order to eliminate DEI programs across the federal workforce.

Here Is Why White House Ordered All DEI Offices To Be Closed By January 22

The federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has instructed all heads of U.S. government agencies to begin shutting down their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices by the close of business on Wednesday, January 22. Employees working within these offices are to be placed on paid administrative leave during this process.

OPM Memo Details Closure Procedures

On Tuesday evening, Charles Ezell, Acting Director of OPM, issued a memo to heads and acting heads of federal departments and agencies outlining specific actions they must take by the deadline. According to the memo, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, agency leaders are required to:

  1. Notify employees about the closure of DEI offices and request that they report any instances where DEI initiatives might be disguised using ambiguous or coded language.
  2. Inform all employees within DEI offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, as the agencies begin to shut down DEI programs and operations.
  3. Remove all public-facing materials related to DEI offices, including websites and social media accounts.
  4. Revoke any final or pending documents, orders, directives, or equity plans issued under the now-repealed Executive Order 14035, which focused on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) in the federal workforce.
  5. Cancel any DEI-related training programs and terminate contracts related to DEI activities.

Additional Requirements for Agencies Regarding DEI

The memo further instructed agency heads to provide detailed reports to OPM by noon on Thursday, January 23. These reports should include:

  • A full list of DEIA offices and employees working in those offices as of November 5, 2024.
  • A complete list of all DEIA-related contracts as of the same date.
  • Any plans that the agencies may have for ensuring full compliance with the memorandum and the executive orders associated with it.

By Friday, January 24, at 5 p.m., agency heads must submit:

  • A detailed plan for any reduction-in-force actions regarding employees working in DEIA offices.
  • A list of positions or contracts altered since November 5, 2024, to obscure their association with DEIA programs.

Executive Action on DEI Programs

This directive follows President Trump’s recent executive order, which mandates the elimination of all DEI programs from federal government operations. The executive order also includes a provision establishing that the U.S. government will officially recognize only two genders: male and female.

The changes are part of the administration’s broader push to reshape diversity and inclusion policies in federal agencies, signaling a shift from the DEI frameworks established during previous administrations.

Also Read: Who Is Ross William Ulbricht? Founder Of The Silk Road Dark Web Marketplace Granted Pardon By Trump

Filed under

dei white house

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

What To Know About New York’s School Cellphone Ban Proposed By Gov. Kathy Hochul

What To Know About New York’s School Cellphone Ban Proposed By Gov. Kathy Hochul

Bishop’s Last Plea To President Trump, Says ‘Have Mercy On LGBTQ+, Not All Immigrants Are Criminals’

Bishop’s Last Plea To President Trump, Says ‘Have Mercy On LGBTQ+, Not All Immigrants Are...

HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Weak Loan Growth To Weigh On Profit, Flat Margins Likely

HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Weak Loan Growth To Weigh On Profit, Flat Margins Likely

Aero India 2025: How To Register, Ticket Prices, Venue Details, Event Timings And More

Aero India 2025: How To Register, Ticket Prices, Venue Details, Event Timings And More

BCCI Under Fire From ICC Over Alleged Refusal To Display ‘Pakistan’ On Jerseys

BCCI Under Fire From ICC Over Alleged Refusal To Display ‘Pakistan’ On Jerseys

Entertainment

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox