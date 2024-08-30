Tyson Foods Heir John Randal Tyson Loses CFO Role Amid Controversies; Curt Calaway Appointed as Permanent CFO

Tyson Foods has officially announced that Curt Calaway will permanently assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing John Randal Tyson, the company heir who has faced multiple legal issues. Tyson, the 34-year-old great-grandson of the company’s founder, will not be returning to his CFO position after a series of public controversies that have cast a shadow over the family’s succession plan.

Tyson Foods, a $21 billion food giant founded by John W. Tyson in 1935, appointed John Randal Tyson as CFO in late 2022. However, his tenure was quickly marred by personal issues. Just six weeks into his new role, Tyson was arrested for public intoxication and criminal trespass after being found asleep in a stranger’s bed. He pleaded guilty, paid a fine, and issued an apology to the company’s employees, but this was not his last encounter with the law.

In mid-June 2023, Tyson was arrested again, this time for driving under the influence (DUI). According to reports, a police officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol and observed that Tyson’s eyes were red and watery. Tyson admitted to having been celebrating with friends and family ahead of his sister’s wedding. This incident led to his suspension from Tyson Foods, and Curt Calaway was appointed as interim CFO shortly thereafter.

Curt Calaway, a finance veteran with 18 years of experience, has now been confirmed as the permanent CFO of Tyson Foods. His appointment marks a significant shift in the company’s leadership, especially as the Tyson family’s succession plan has been thrown into disarray by John Randal Tyson’s behavior. Despite losing the CFO position, Tyson will remain an employee of the company and is currently on health-related leave. His father, John H. Tyson, continues to serve as the company’s chairman.

This leadership change at Tyson Foods underscores the challenges of managing a family-owned business, particularly when personal issues intersect with professional responsibilities. As the company moves forward under Calaway’s financial stewardship, it remains to be seen how the Tyson family will navigate these internal dynamics.