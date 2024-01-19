UP: Ayodhya-based Anti-Terrorist Squad detains three suspects

Ayodhya’s Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) nabbed three suspicious persons on Thursday in advance of the Ram Temple’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ celebration on January 22.

Three suspicious people were taken into custody by the State Anti-Terrorist Squad during a check in the Ayodha district, according to a statement released on Thursday by Prashant Kumar, the Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh.

“Three suspicious individuals have been detained by UP-ATS from the Ayodhya district as part of the checking campaign being carried out on the directives of the State Government and Police Headquarters. Interrogations are underway with these suspects, DGP Kumar stated.

“Till now, their connection with any terrorist organization has not come to light,” he stated.

The announcement was made just a few days before the January 22 opening of the Ram Temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased drone monitoring to strengthen security in the city.

To keep an eye on activity around the city, the state government has implemented technologies including CCTV cameras and night vision devices (NVD).

Praveen Kumar, the IG of Ayodhya, had stated to ANI, “We have tried to incorporate all types of technologies into drones, including NVD, infrared cameras, and CCTV for security.”

Before this, Additional Superintendent of Police Pravin Ranjan Singh stated that they are using drones to scan the city to detect any suspicious activity or objects.

For the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22, which is expected to attract dignitaries and people from all walks of life, preparations are underway.

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the installation of the Ram Lalla idol at the great shrine.

On January 22, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, would carry out the principal rites of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. The Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

For the Indian people, Ayodhya—the birthplace of Lord Rama—has enormous spiritual, historical, and cultural significance.