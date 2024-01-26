US and Russia Extend Warm Wishes to India on 75th Republic Day

In a show of international camaraderie, the United States and Russia have conveyed their heartfelt Republic Day wishes to India, recognizing the country as a crucial strategic partner. The US State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, highlighted India’s significance as a key collaborator, emphasizing the growing collaboration discussed during Prime Minister Modi’s recent state visit to the United States.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, joined in the celebrations, extending warm congratulations on India’s 75th Republic Day. His message on social media expressed best wishes for prosperity, well-being, and a bright future for the enduring friendship between Russia and India.

As India gears up for its momentous platinum celebration of Republic Day, a spectacular showcase awaits at the ‘Kartavya Path’ in the national capital. The grand event, led by President Droupadi Murmu, marks the continuation of the country’s journey in the post-‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ era, commemorating 75 years of independence.

The Republic Day parade promises to be a visual spectacle, with Viksit Bharat’s rich cultural diversity, ‘Aatmanirbhar’ military prowess, and the empowering theme of Nari Shakti taking center stage. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Breaking barriers, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will march down the Kartavya Path, showcasing the strength of Nari Shakti. Women pilots will add to the spectacle during the Indian Air Force’s fly-past. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) contingents will also feature solely women personnel, underlining the theme of gender equality.

The parade, based on the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka,’ will witness over 13,000 special guests participating, fostering ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in the national festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the solemn tributes at the National War Memorial, followed by the main ceremony at Kartavya Path, where the National Flag will be unfurled amidst a 21-gun salute. President Murmu and President Macron, in a traditional buggy, will symbolize the special bond shared by India and France on this historic day.