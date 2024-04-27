'Heeramandi': Adhyayan Suman Thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Believing in Him

Adhyayan Suman will soon be seen in Heeramandi, one of the biggest releases of his career. The series marks his first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is billed as a game-changer for the industry. Ahead of its release, Adhyayan Suman took to social media to thank the ace filmmaker for casting him in his magnum opus. He also shared a photo from the show’s sets.

‘Heeramandi’: Adhyayan Suman Pens a note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Adhyayan Suman, who impressed fans with his work in ‘Raaz 2’ and the musical drama ‘Jashn’, is set to return to the screens with ‘Heeramandi’. In a recent Instagram post, he thanked ’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali for believing in his abilities. He also shared a photo in which he is seen with the ‘Devdas’ director and Shekhar Suman, his father.

“Under the guidance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, I am living the dream I always prayed for. With every heartbeat and every tear shed, my portrayal of Zoravar resonates the power of manifestation. I am forever indebted to this journey and forever inspired by the man who believed in me,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adhyayan S Suman (@adhyayansuman)

He further added that he is excited about sharing screen space with his father in the series.

What’s ‘Heeramandi’ About?

‘Heeramandi’, one of Netflix’s most ambitious Indian projects, is billed as a game-changer for SLB. It has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, and Richa Chaddha. The story centres on a strong-willed woman who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change when the daughter of her late foe challenges her in her fort.

While talking about the series, Bhansali once said it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show get wide patronage.

‘Heeramandi’ is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.