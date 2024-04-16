US: Donald Trump Appears On First Day Of Trial In New York Court In Hush Money Case

Former US President Donald Trump has made his inaugural appearance in a New York courtroom as his trial commenced, focusing on charges of falsifying his business records, according to Media . Notably, Trump stands as the first US President, past or present, to undergo a criminal trial.

This trial marks the commencement of four separate criminal trials that Trump is facing, all occurring amidst his 2024 bid for the presidency. Trump appeared at the Manhattan court where jury selection began, a process anticipated to extend over several weeks, especially given the political complexities involved.

Upon his arrival at the court, Donald Trump denounced the trial as an “assault on America” and “political persecution,” as reported by Al Jazeera. The trial of Donald J. Trump, the nation’s 45th president and the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee, kicked off with potential jurors gathering in a courtroom in New York City.

Trump faces charges in Manhattan, a predominantly Democratic county and his former home, for allegedly falsifying approximately three dozen business records to conceal a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a brief sexual encounter with him in 2006.

The jury, consisting of 12 members with six alternates, will be selected from hundreds of New Yorkers after a thorough vetting process expected to extend beyond the initial week of the trial, Media reported. Court officials anticipate about 500 new jurors daily for the selection process, with batches of approximately 100 prospective jurors being assessed at a time in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom.

Trump has consistently dismissed the charges against him as a political “witch-hunt,” utilizing the legal proceedings to galvanize his base and gather donations amidst his legal challenges. Trump’s campaign released a “fact sheet” framing the trial as an attempt to sway the upcoming presidential election in November.

“It’s a country that’s failing, it’s a country that’s run by an incompetent man and is very much involved in this case,” Trump stated outside the court, directly targeting US President Joe Biden. He further accused the judge and prosecutors, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, of being partisan.

“It’s a scam. It’s a political witch hunt. It continues, and it continues forever. And we’re not going to be given a fair trial,” Trump concluded in his remarks to reporters at the end of the day.