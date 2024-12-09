Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
VIDEO: Santa Claus Formed By 5,000 Drones In Record-Breaking Texas Light Show

The display, held ahead of Christmas in Mansfield, Texas, has gone viral, amassing over 98 million views and 5.5 million likes on Instagram.

VIDEO: Santa Claus Formed By 5,000 Drones In Record-Breaking Texas Light Show

A US-based drone company, Sky Elements, has amazed social media users with a record-breaking drone light show featuring 5,000 drones forming a gigantic Santa Claus and his sleigh.

The event, conducted in collaboration with UVify, broke Sky Elements’ previous record of flying 2,500 drones in a single show just a week earlier. This marks their 11th Guinness World Record.

The dazzling display began as evening fell, with the drones, equipped with LED lights, taking to the sky in perfect synchronization. The drones depicted Santa Claus waving to the audience while riding a sleigh filled with gifts, pulled by two enormous reindeer.

Preston Ward, Sky Elements’ chief pilot, celebrated the achievement, saying, “Not only did we spread the holiday spirit, but we also scored our 11th Guinness World Record while we were at it!” Robert Cheek, COO of UVify, added, “This achievement highlights the innovation and dedication of our team in pushing the boundaries of drone technology.”

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. One user commented, “Imagine looking out your window and seeing this,” while another called it “genuinely amazing.” Others expressed awe at the scale and creativity of the show, with many asking for more festive-themed drone displays in the future.

Sky Elements has previously dazzled audiences with their festive light shows, including a lifelike turkey for Thanksgiving. Their latest creation underscores the growing potential of drones in delivering large-scale, visually stunning performances.

