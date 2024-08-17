Vinesh Phogat returned to India to a hero’s welcome at Delhi’s IGI Airport on August 17, despite a challenging conclusion to her Paris 2024 Olympic journey. The celebrated wrestler made headlines for both her remarkable achievements and the controversy that marred her campaign.
#WATCH | Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives a warm welcome at Delhi’s IGI Airport
She arrived here from Paris after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris. pic.twitter.com/VlTk0g68Lt
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024
Phogat, competing in the 50kg wrestling category, achieved a significant victory by defeating the reigning Olympic gold medalist, Yui Susaki, who had an impeccable 82-0 international record. This win secured her a place in the final and assured her a silver medal. However, her aspirations were dashed when she was disqualified from the final for being 100 grams overweight.
In an attempt to overturn the disqualification, Phogat appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal. Unfortunately, her appeal was rejected, leading to her decision to announce her retirement from wrestling in a poignant message.
#WATCH | Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaks down as she arrives at Delhi’s IGI Airport from Paris after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris. pic.twitter.com/ec73PQn7jG
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024
Upon arrival at Delhi’s airport, Phogat was greeted by a large crowd of supporters, including prominent wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. The reception highlighted the widespread support she received from both athletes and fans who felt the disqualification was unjust.
Phogat will now head to her hometown of Balali, Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, where preparations are underway to celebrate her achievements and career.
In a heartfelt note posted before her departure from Paris, Phogat expressed her disappointment and gratitude. “There is so much more to say, but words will never be enough,” she wrote. “On the night of August 6 and the morning of August 7, we did not give up or surrender, but fate was not on our side.”
She reflected on her decision to retire, stating, “Under different circumstances, I could have continued till 2032. However, I cannot predict the future. What I do know is that I will continue to fight for what I believe in and for what is right.”
Despite the setbacks, Vinesh Phogat’s resilience and dedication continue to inspire, and her return to India was a testament to her enduring impact on the sport.
Also Read: Indian Armed Forces Successfully Conduct First High-Altitude Precision Para-Drop of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube