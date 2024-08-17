Vinesh Phogat returned to India to a hero’s welcome at Delhi’s IGI Airport on August 17, despite a challenging conclusion to her Paris 2024 Olympic journey. The celebrated wrestler made headlines for both her remarkable achievements and the controversy that marred her campaign.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives a warm welcome at Delhi's IGI Airport She arrived here from Paris after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris.

Phogat, competing in the 50kg wrestling category, achieved a significant victory by defeating the reigning Olympic gold medalist, Yui Susaki, who had an impeccable 82-0 international record. This win secured her a place in the final and assured her a silver medal. However, her aspirations were dashed when she was disqualified from the final for being 100 grams overweight.

In an attempt to overturn the disqualification, Phogat appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal. Unfortunately, her appeal was rejected, leading to her decision to announce her retirement from wrestling in a poignant message.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaks down as she arrives at Delhi's IGI Airport from Paris after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris.

Upon arrival at Delhi’s airport, Phogat was greeted by a large crowd of supporters, including prominent wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. The reception highlighted the widespread support she received from both athletes and fans who felt the disqualification was unjust.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik remarked, "What Vinesh has accomplished for the country is extraordinary and deserves much more respect and appreciation."

Wrestler Bajrang Punia added, "The outpouring of love from the nation is evident. Just look at the warm welcome she received."

Wrestler Satyawart Kadian commented, "Vinesh has always been, and will always be, a fighter. She is a champion in our eyes, and we are celebrating her as if she won gold. The shift from the 53 kg to the 50 kg category raises questions, and we are eager to understand the reasons behind it."

Phogat will now head to her hometown of Balali, Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, where preparations are underway to celebrate her achievements and career.

In a heartfelt note posted before her departure from Paris, Phogat expressed her disappointment and gratitude. “There is so much more to say, but words will never be enough,” she wrote. “On the night of August 6 and the morning of August 7, we did not give up or surrender, but fate was not on our side.”

She reflected on her decision to retire, stating, “Under different circumstances, I could have continued till 2032. However, I cannot predict the future. What I do know is that I will continue to fight for what I believe in and for what is right.”

Despite the setbacks, Vinesh Phogat’s resilience and dedication continue to inspire, and her return to India was a testament to her enduring impact on the sport.

