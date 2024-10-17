Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Vistara Frankfurt-Mumbai Flight Receives Bomb Threat

Vistara Frankfurt-Mumbai Flight Receives Bomb Threat

A Vistara flight operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai, UK 028, on Wednesday received a bomb threat through social media. According to a statement from the airline, the threat was promptly reported to the relevant authorities as per standard security protocols. Upon arrival, the aircraft safely landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, where it was directed to an isolation bay.

“All customers were safely disembarked, and the airline is fully cooperating with security agencies to carry out mandatory security checks,” said a spokesperson for Vistara. The airline emphasized that the safety and security of its passengers, crew, and aircraft remain its highest priority.

Further details on the nature of the threat have not been disclosed as investigations continue.

Bomb threats through social media

In the last 48 hours, ten flights, including an Air India plane with 211 passengers traveling from Delhi to Chicago, were targeted with bomb threats via social media, prompting security agencies to carry out specific counter-terrorism drills at various airports.

On Tuesday, seven bomb threats were received through the social media platform X, while three threats were reported for international flights departing from Mumbai on Monday. These messages, which were sent on Monday, were later determined to be hoaxes.

Vistara adds to the list

The affected flights included Air India Express IX765 from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya, SpiceJet SG116 from Darbhanga to Mumbai, Akasa Air QP1373 from Bagdogra to Bengaluru, Air India AI127 from Delhi to Chicago, IndiGo 6E98 from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to Lucknow, Alliance Air 9I650 from Amritsar to Dehradun, and Air India Express IX684 from Madurai to Singapore.

The Mumbai Police have issued notices to a teenager, his father, and another individual from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh for questioning in connection with the bomb threats made against three flights on Monday. One Air India flight en route to New York was diverted to New Delhi, while two IndiGo flights were delayed. According to police reports, no suspicious items were found on any of the aircraft.

In addition, two IndiGo flights—one heading to Muscat and the other to Jeddah—received bomb threats before departure, leading to their relocation to isolation bays for security checks.

Read More: Canadian Air Force Rescues 191 Stranded Air India Passengers After Bomb Threat

