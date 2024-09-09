Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer Dies at 58

Walt Ehmer, the esteemed CEO and president of Waffle House, has passed away at the age of 58, the Atlanta Police Foundation announced on Sunday, September 8. The foundation shared the news on Facebook, expressing deep sadness over the loss. Cause of Death and Tributes According to Waffle House, Ehmer’s death was attributed to a […]

Walt Ehmer, the esteemed CEO and president of Waffle House, has passed away at the age of 58, the Atlanta Police Foundation announced on Sunday, September 8. The foundation shared the news on Facebook, expressing deep sadness over the loss.

Cause of Death and Tributes

According to Waffle House, Ehmer’s death was attributed to a “long illness.” The restaurant chain highlighted his significant 30+ year career, noting that he would be profoundly missed by the Waffle House family. The Atlanta Police Foundation praised Ehmer as a dedicated leader who significantly contributed to public safety and community service.

Condolences from Public Figures

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed heartfelt condolences, emphasizing Ehmer’s leadership and lasting legacy. Dickens noted that Ehmer’s warmth and dedication positively impacted many lives.

Career Highlights

Ehmer’s career at Waffle House began in 1992, and he became the company’s president in 2002. He was also actively involved with Georgia Tech, serving as chair of the Alumni Association Board of Trustees and participating in various advisory boards.

Survived by Family

Ehmer is survived by three children, as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Further details about his death are still pending.