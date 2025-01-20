Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States during a historic and frigid ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda. As the nation witnessed the shift in power, Trump immediately set his sights on action, with plans to sign executive orders and grant pardons, shaping his approach to governance.

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking a significant moment in American history. The ceremony, which took place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to dangerously cold temperatures in Washington, D.C., is expected to be the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985. Trump was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, with the nation’s political elite in attendance.

Donald Trump Expected To Issue Several Executive Orders and Pardons

Trump is expected to take immediate action on several fronts. He plans to sign 10 executive actions focusing primarily on immigration, one of his key campaign promises. Among his early moves, Trump will pardon certain individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots, sending a clear message about his approach to justice and governance.

Hours before Trump inauguration outgoing President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for key figures, including General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress involved in the investigation of the January 6 insurrection. This move was seen as a significant gesture to protect those facing potential legal repercussions.

A Star-Studded Guest List and Performances Including Musk

The guest list for the ceremony featured a mix of political leaders, former presidents, and influential figures from various industries. Tech moguls such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were present, alongside country music star Carrie Underwood, who performed “America the Beautiful” during the swearing-in ceremony.

While the inauguration was a moment of celebration for many, it also sparked protests and events across the nation. Several organizations are holding counter-inauguration demonstrations, including the People’s March on Washington, National Day of Action, and Al Sharpton’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally, signaling the deep divisions and political tensions facing the country.

Also Read: Who Is Rev. Lorenzo Sewell? Detroit Pastor Selected Pastor For Inauguration Prayer