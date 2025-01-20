Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States during a historic and frigid ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda. As the nation witnessed the shift in power, Trump immediately set his sights on action, with plans to sign executive orders and grant pardons, shaping his approach to governance.

Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking a significant moment in American history. The ceremony, which took place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to dangerously cold temperatures in Washington, D.C., is expected to be the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985. Trump was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, with the nation’s political elite in attendance.

Donald Trump Expected To Issue Several Executive Orders and Pardons

Trump is expected to take immediate action on several fronts. He plans to sign 10 executive actions focusing primarily on immigration, one of his key campaign promises. Among his early moves, Trump will pardon certain individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots, sending a clear message about his approach to justice and governance.

Hours before Trump inauguration outgoing President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for key figures, including General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress involved in the investigation of the January 6 insurrection. This move was seen as a significant gesture to protect those facing potential legal repercussions.

A Star-Studded Guest List and Performances Including Musk

The guest list for the ceremony featured a mix of political leaders, former presidents, and influential figures from various industries. Tech moguls such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were present, alongside country music star Carrie Underwood, who performed “America the Beautiful” during the swearing-in ceremony.

While the inauguration was a moment of celebration for many, it also sparked protests and events across the nation. Several organizations are holding counter-inauguration demonstrations, including the People’s March on Washington, National Day of Action, and Al Sharpton’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally, signaling the deep divisions and political tensions facing the country.

Also Read: Who Is Rev. Lorenzo Sewell? Detroit Pastor Selected Pastor For Inauguration Prayer

Filed under

Donald Trump Inaugaration Trump news trump oath

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump’s First Executive Orders: A Bold Start to His Presidency

Trump’s First Executive Orders: A Bold Start to His Presidency

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

President Trump’s First Message To America: The Golden Age Begins Now

President Trump’s First Message To America: The Golden Age Begins Now

Pratika Rawal: BCCI’s Rising Star Who Stunned Ireland With a Record-Breaking Knock

Pratika Rawal: BCCI’s Rising Star Who Stunned Ireland With a Record-Breaking Knock

Entertainment

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox