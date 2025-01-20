Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
French PM Warns Of Europe’s Risk Of Marginalization Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

French Prime Minister François Bayrou issued a grave warning on Monday about the risks of France and Europe being “dominated, crushed, and marginalised” if they fail to counter policies set to emerge under Donald Trump’s presidency.

French PM Warns Of Europe’s Risk Of Marginalization Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

French Prime Minister François Bayrou issued a grave warning on Monday about the risks of France and Europe being “dominated, crushed, and marginalised” if they fail to counter policies set to emerge under Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States today.

Speaking to reporters, Bayrou said, “The United States, with the inauguration of its president, has chosen a politics that is incredibly dominating… If we do nothing, our fate will be simple. We will be dominated, we will be crushed, we will be marginalised.”

The French PM’s remarks come amid heightened concerns over Trump’s protectionist agenda and its potential ramifications for European economies.

Trump’s Economic Policies Pose Challenges for Europe

During his campaign, Trump criticized the European Union, accusing it of exploiting the United States in trade relations. He vowed to impose a 10% tariff on imports from all countries and a 60% tariff on goods from China.

Trump had previously said, “The European Union sounds so nice, so lovely, right? All the nice European little countries that get together. But they don’t take our cars. They don’t take our farm products. They sell millions and millions of cars in the United States. No, no, no, they are going to have to pay a big price.”

This rhetoric has heightened tensions between the U.S. and Europe, prompting Bayrou to urge collective action among EU member states to safeguard their economic and political interests.

Trump’s Vision for America: “A Thrilling New Era”

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal charges, and even assassination attempts to secure a second term, is set to declare a “thrilling new era of national success” during his inaugural address. Excerpts from his speech reveal his focus on what he calls the “complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.”

Trump’s return to power also marks the beginning of unified Republican control in Washington. He plans to sign 100 executive orders within hours of taking office, targeting areas such as immigration, diversity directives, and oil drilling policies.

A Shifting Global Landscape

As Trump’s administration begins, leaders worldwide, including French PM François Bayrou, are preparing for a redefined global order. Bayrou’s warning underscores the urgency for Europe to adapt and strengthen its position in the face of America’s assertive new policies.

With Trump poised to reshape U.S. institutions and trade relationships, the ripple effects are likely to be felt far beyond America’s borders. Whether Europe can rise to meet these challenges remains to be seen.

