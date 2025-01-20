Donald Trump To Advocate For A ‘Revolution Of Common Sense’ In Inaugural Speech: Report

On Monday, January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, marking a historic second term in office.

On Monday, January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, marking a historic second term in office. Trump, who previously served as the 45th president, will become only the second president in U.S. history to return to power after being voted out, following Grover Cleveland’s non-consecutive terms. Alongside Trump, JD Vance will be sworn in as Vice President.

Trump’s Inaugural Address: A Vision for America’s Future

In his inaugural speech, Trump is expected to promise a “complete restoration of America” and a “revolution of common sense.” According to remarks shared with The Wall Street Journal, Trump will say, “I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country.”

He will also urge Americans to act with courage and vigor, reflecting his belief in the vitality of the country and its future. “My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization,” Trump will say during his address.

Trump will break records as the oldest president ever sworn in, surpassing Joe Biden’s age. His return to the White House follows a contentious election cycle and marks a rare occurrence in U.S. history, as only Cleveland has been re-elected after losing a presidential bid.

Pre-Inauguration Ceremonies: Trump and Biden to Share Tea at the White House

Ahead of the inauguration, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Trump and his wife, Melania, for a traditional tea and coffee at the White House. The two couples will then travel together in a motorcade to the U.S. Capitol for the official ceremony.

Trump has vowed to immediately sign around 100 executive orders after his swearing-in. Some of these orders are expected to declare a national emergency regarding the southern U.S. border with Mexico, while others aim to reverse key policies from the Biden administration, particularly in the areas of diversity and oil drilling.

Executive orders allow the president to issue direct instructions to federal agencies, set priorities for government policy, or direct resources for certain initiatives. Trump’s first day will mark a decisive shift as he begins enacting his vision for the nation, focusing on issues such as immigration control and energy production.

The Path Ahead: A New “Golden Age” for America?

Trump has often spoken of a new “golden age” for America during his second term. His executive orders, speeches, and policies are expected to shape the direction of the country, while his stance on key issues like national security, foreign relations, and economic recovery will define his presidency in the coming years.

As the nation looks toward this unprecedented second term, all eyes will be on the incoming administration to see how Trump’s policies unfold and how his leadership will impact the future of the United States.

