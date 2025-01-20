From Michelle Obama’s Side Eye To An Awkward First Speech: The Top 5 Viral Moments From Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017, was marked by a series of viral moments that captured the attention of the nation and the world. From awkward exchanges to controversial statements, the day was filled with events that would later become iconic in the Trump presidency. Here are five standout moments from that day.

1. Michelle Obama’s Side Eye

One of the most talked-about moments from Trump’s inauguration was the awkward exchange between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama. After Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, the Trumps met the Obamas ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Melania presented Michelle with a wrapped gift, which caused a brief moment of confusion for the First Lady. Unsure of how to handle the gift, Michelle awkwardly passed it to a guard or set it aside. A camera captured Michelle’s half-smile, which quickly went viral, becoming one of the most memorable moments of the day.

2. Crowd Size Confusion

Trump’s inauguration was immediately followed by debates over the size of the crowd in attendance. Trump claimed that his inauguration had the largest audience ever, but aerial photos and press reports suggested otherwise, with Barack Obama’s inaugurations drawing larger crowds. In response to the reports, Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, famously insisted that the crowd was indeed the largest. An investigation by The Guardian later revealed that Trump had ordered government photographers to edit the images to make the crowds appear more packed.

3. Presidential Pens for Everyone

In an amusing moment during his first signing ceremony in the Oval Office, President Trump found himself running out of custom-made pens. As he signed official documents nominating his Cabinet members, Trump handed out pens to those in attendance. The problem arose when he ran out of pens and was heard saying, “I think we’re going to need some more pens, by the way.” This led to a flurry of activity in the White House to secure additional shipments of the pens.

4. ‘American Carnage’ Speech

Trump’s inaugural address was filled with fiery rhetoric that painted a grim picture of America’s state. In a speech that many found unsettling, he focused on issues such as crime, a failing education system, and economic decline. One of the most memorable lines from his speech was, “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” The statement was controversial and struck many as an overly dark portrayal of the country, raising eyebrows among fellow leaders and citizens alike.

5. Raised Fists and the Red Tie in the Wind

Another iconic image from Trump’s inauguration was his dramatic pose at the Capitol. As he stood alongside his wife, Melania, and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump waved to the crowd while his signature red tie blew in the wind. This image became viral, with many finding the contrast between the tie’s movement and Trump’s raised fist gestures striking. Years later, after surviving an assassination attempt, Trump raised his fist again in a symbolic gesture of defiance, further cementing this posture in the annals of U.S. history.

Trump’s 2017 inauguration set the stage for a presidency marked by spectacle, controversy, and moments that would become viral on social media. These five moments encapsulate the mix of humor, tension, and political drama that defined the first day of his term. Whether it was a side glance from Michelle Obama, a struggle over pens, or a statement about “American carnage,” Trump’s inauguration day was one for the history books.

